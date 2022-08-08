Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Knight, Strayer win Clock Trophies at Ohio State Fair contest
Logan County 4-H members’ sewing skills received top marks at the Ohio State Fair last week during Quilt Day and three days of Clothing Competitions. 4-H’ers brought home of eight Outstanding of the Day Awards and as well as two Clock Trophies, which are awarded to the top project in the state in their categories.
Bellefontaine Examiner
UPDATE: Missing man found unharmed
Bellefontaine Police Department Chief Brandon Standley reported Monday morning that Dalton Ward has been found safe, and thanked the public for their assistance. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are trying to locate Dalton Ward, 26, of 400 N. Elm St., after he was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Wednesday when he left a relative’s Walker Street residence to sell a collectible item.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Motorist lodged in jail
James D. Dearwester, 43, of 747 County Road 5, Zanesfield, was charged Friday with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also received traffic citations for failure to drive in the marked lanes of the...
