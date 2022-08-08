Bellefontaine Police Department Chief Brandon Standley reported Monday morning that Dalton Ward has been found safe, and thanked the public for their assistance. Officers of the Bellefontaine Police Department are trying to locate Dalton Ward, 26, of 400 N. Elm St., after he was reported missing Thursday. He was last seen by relatives around 11 p.m. Wednesday when he left a relative’s Walker Street residence to sell a collectible item.

BELLEFONTAINE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO