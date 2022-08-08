Read full article on original website
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
Wausau Police: Double-Check Your Information Before Sharing it Online
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Following Sunday’s incident near Fern Island Park, the Wausau Police Department is asking residents to reach out to them directly with questions or concerns about a situation before spreading rumors. Patrol Captain Todd Baeten said they were investigating an incident involving a person who...
Police Deny Social Media Posts Of Active Shooter In Wausau
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Wausau Police Department denied a social media post that said there was an active shooter in Wausau. In a Facebook post Sunday, the department wrote, “The Wausau Police Department is aware of a social media post reporting an active shooter around the Fern Island area. This information is not accurate.”
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
Dozens of Animals Rescued From Home in Hull
TOWN OF HULL, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two dozen dogs and a cat from a home on Chokecherry Road in Hull Monday. The investigation started with a tip about unsafe living conditions for both people and animals at the home. Officers made an initial investigation, then called in members of the animal control enforcement team to have a look as well.
Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
Mayors Monday: Wausau’s Katie Rosenberg
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is excited about the prospects of a new mixed-use retail and housing development in the Riverlife area. “It was really exciting to see what people had envisioned for that space,” said Rosenberg. “I think working with [SC] Swiderski is going to be fabulous, I’m really excited.”
Woodchucks Wins. Rapids Loses on Sunday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) –The Wausau Woodchucks defeated the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders 12-5 Sunday afternoon at Athletic Park. The Woodchucks rallied back to score five runs in the fifth inning with a grand slam by Garrett Hill (North Dakota State University) and an RBI single by Bradley Comer (University of Wisconsin – Stevens Point).
Woodchucks Sweep Pair, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (35-31) took the weather induced double header against the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-33) winning both games on Monday evening. The first game started in the 5th inning with a tie ball game, each team with one run, and played through nine innings, with the Woodchucks taking the game with a score of 4-3. The second game was seven innings, which resulted in a 3-1 victory for the Chucks.
Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
