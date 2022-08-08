Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this weekKristen WaltersJeffersontown, KY
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each monthJake WellsLouisville, KY
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh TimeJC PhelpsJeffersontown, KY
The Sixth Annual Taste of IndependentsJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
WHAS 11
Pandemic-era free school lunch waiver ends
Legislators decided not to renew the program. Some Jefferson County Public Schools automatically qualify students for free or reduced lunches.
wdrb.com
Some JCPS students given free haircuts, backpacks before heading back to class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some Jefferson County Public Schools students are starting the new school year with a fresh haircut. It's all thanks to a partnership with local barbers. One of the students said a fresh cut helps him get even more excited to go back to class. "Nobody even...
wdrb.com
Milltown Community Festival showcases fun, food and some Southern Indiana hospitality
MILLTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- They will keep you entertained in Milltown, Indiana August 12th through the 14th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the Milltown Community Festival. The Southern Indiana town pulls out all the stops featuring artisans, musical acts, food, and more. This FREE family friendly event promises...
WLKY.com
Louisville rapper EST Gee, sneaker store give out 300+ new shoes to local kids
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around $50,000 worth of brand new shoes and school supplies were given out on Tuesday in the Highlands. The giveaway was part of the back-to-school shoe event that happened at the Oneness boutique shop on Bardstown Road. It was sponsored by by Louisville native and rapper...
spectrumnews1.com
JCPS schools start Aug. 10: What parents, students should know
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, on Aug. 10, students from Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools head back to the classroom. Superintendent Marty Pollio and other JCPS administrators held a press conference just before the weekend to discuss issues and changes that could affect JCPS students and parents this school year.
wdrb.com
Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
WHAS 11
Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets
Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
WLKY.com
St. Joseph's Picnic For the Kids returns in-person after 2-year hiatus
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The St. Joseph 173rd Picnic For the Kids celebration is going to be extra special this year as the event goes back to being an in-person event for the first time since 2019. Organizers are excited to reconnect with people in person after having to shut...
wdrb.com
With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
wdrb.com
Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
wdrb.com
Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
wdrb.com
JCPS teachers union poll finds most against district's COVID-19 mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Most Jefferson County Public Schools teachers are against the district’s masking policy days before the 2022-23 school year begins with face covering required, according to the results of a union poll released Sunday. More than 2,600 Jefferson County Teachers Association members responded to the...
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
A popular restaurant chain is set to open a brand new location in Kentucky this week. Read on the learn more. If you're a fan of chicken sandwiches and waffle fries, you'll be excited to learn that Chick-Fil-A is opening a new restaurant location in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, this week.
styleblueprint.com
Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville
This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
WLKY.com
Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
WLKY.com
Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility
SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
Apple Picking & Apple Orchards near Louisville
Apple Picking near Louisville! Here are a few places you can go to pick-your-own apples. Apple picking is so much fun. Bring bug spray! And, have your recipes ready because you will surely go home with plenty. Apple picking near Louisville and even right in town takes place in late...
Tenants in southwest Louisville apartment complex forced to go days with no running water
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents at Newberry Parc, an apartment complex in southwest Louisville, said they are nearing three days with no running water in one of their buildings. Louisville Metro Code Enforcement told WHAS11 News the residents must leave in 24-hours, but they can't force the landlord cover the costs.
