Louisville, KY

Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Louisville, KY
Lifestyle
City
Louisville, KY
spectrumnews1.com

JCPS schools start Aug. 10: What parents, students should know

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next week, on Aug. 10, students from Kentucky’s largest school district, Jefferson County Public Schools head back to the classroom. Superintendent Marty Pollio and other JCPS administrators held a press conference just before the weekend to discuss issues and changes that could affect JCPS students and parents this school year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville-based BluMine Health opens new clinic in Bardstown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new health clinic is open in Bardstown, Kentucky. Louisville-based BluMine Health is now offering services at its 12th clinic in the tri-state area. The Bardstown Care Clinic is located on Portland Avenue near the Bardstown Primary School. The 3,400-square-foot facility has four exam rooms, a...
BARDSTOWN, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky Humane Society Gathering Resources For Pets

Organizations and volunteers across the country are stepping up to help people impacted by the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky. Here in Louisville, the Kentucky Humane Society is gathering resources for their pets. To learn more, head to kyhumane.org.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

With stage 4 cancer, Louisville woman choosing ‘hope’ by leading ‘Race to Cure Sarcoma’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- “To always have hope no matter what comes up, you can either choose fear or hope, and I feel like hope is always the best option.”. Alexis Carrico was diagnosed with stage 4 Alveolar soft part sarcoma in March 2019 at the age of 24. Three years later, she’s leading an annual fundraiser, the Race to Cure Sarcoma, to support others dealing with daunting diagnoses.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville airport still navigating delays and cancellations amid staffing shortages

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The masks are off and social distancing is no longer required on planes but airlines aren't exactly operating as usual. "People want to travel, they want to get out, there's definitely the demand," Natalie Chaudoin, a spokesperson for the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, said. "We're seeing capacity at about 90-95% of where we were in 2019, which was our best year ever."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Advance tickets now on sale for the Kentucky State Fair

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Advance tickets are now on sale for this year's Kentucky State Fair. Fairgoers can save 50% by purchasing their tickets online here for $10, which includes parking. The price at the gate is $10 per person and $10 for parking. Children 5 and under are admitted into the fair for free.
LOUISVILLE, KY
styleblueprint.com

Meet Rachel Platt, Today’s FACE of Louisville

This week we’re honored to feature Rachel Platt, a well-known journalist who was a part of Louisville’s media scene on WHAS-TV for nearly 30 years. Growing up, Rachel lived in quite a few cities and several states due to her father’s career in the Air Force. In fact, she refers to herself as ‘America’s Child.’ Her family finally settled in Florida, where she began her journalism career, eventually moving to Louisville in 1989. While at WHAS, Rachel was a news reporter, anchor, and show host for two popular programs, “Good Morning Kentuckiana” and “Great Day Live.” She is a multiple Emmy Award winner and an inductee into the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

The Vault: The complicated history of Fontaine Ferry Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a hidden gem for some families found at the end of West Market Street where Shawnee Park has expanded in modern times. Fontaine Ferry Park welcomed white children and their parents from 1909 to 1969 and promoted itself as Kentuckiana’s million-dollar playground. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Papa Johns has a new menu item — and it doesn't have crust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Haley Cawthon) — Papa John's International Inc. is launching a new menu category with its latest innovation: Papa Bowls,according to Louisville Business First. Papa Bowls are essentially crustless pizzas, featuring Papa Johns' existing toppings — such as meats, cheeses, sauces and vegetables — oven-baked and served in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Zappos closing 325,000-square-foot Louisville facility

SOUTH PARK VIEW, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A Zappos.com facility in Louisville is winding down operations,according to Louisville Business First. The Outlet Powered by Zappos plans to close its doors later in the year, the company confirmed. It's unclear exactly when it will move out of its 325,000-square-foot building located at 9101 Minor Lane off South Park Road near the Renaissance South Business Park.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Apple Picking & Apple Orchards near Louisville

Apple Picking near Louisville! Here are a few places you can go to pick-your-own apples. Apple picking is so much fun. Bring bug spray! And, have your recipes ready because you will surely go home with plenty. Apple picking near Louisville and even right in town takes place in late...
LOUISVILLE, KY

