Read full article on original website
Related
Real Madrid v Eintracht Frankfurt: European Super Cup – live!
<strong>Minute-by-minute report:</strong> Will Real Madrid begin their season with another trophy in the cabinet? Join Rob Smyth to find out
UEFA・
Jake Paul launches sports betting and media company Betr: 'The TikTok-ification of sports betting'
Jake Paul, the YouTuber turned boxer, announced Monday the launch of his new sports betting company, Betr. Founded by Paul and sports betting entrepreneur Joey Levy, Betr is touted as the first direct-to-consumer sports betting company with a focus on micro-betting. A company press release, explains micro-betting as “a new...
MIBR add HEN1 to starting lineup
AWPer Henrique “HEN1” Teles has been added to the starting lineup of MIBR’s Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the organization announced
NFL, EA Sports extend partnership with multi-year deal for Madden NFL video game
For decades, the NFL has worked with Electronic Arts Sports to develop one of America’s favorite video games, Madden. Year after year, the NFL puts their league into people’s homes, letting them play a plethora of game modes. On Wednesday, the two announced an extended partnership, signing a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOXBusiness
Jake Paul jumps into ‘TikTok-ification’ of sports betting with new platform ‘Betr’
Professional boxer and former YouTube personality Jake Paul is hoping to bring his social media expertise to the sportsbook market with a brand new platform. "It's sort of the TikTok-ification of sports betting," Paul, who’s the founder and president of Betr, told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on Tuesday. "Now what we're going to be doing is taking over the younger generation of sports fans and introducing them to a product that's easier to understand."
Comments / 0