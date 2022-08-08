ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunak and Truss in new clash over cost-of-living crisis

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

Allies of Liz Truss have insisted she is committed to helping families struggling with soaring bills as the Tory leadership contenders clashed again over the cost-of-living crisis.

Rishi Sunak launched a fresh attack on Ms Truss’s plan for tax cuts in an emergency budget describing it as a “big bung” for large businesses and the better off which would do little to help those most in need over the coming winter.

However, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis – who is backing the Foreign Secretary – said they would look to do “whatever we can” to help people under pressure from rising inflation.

Ms Truss’s team was forced on the defensive after she suggested at the weekend that there would be no “handouts” if she won the race for No 10 and that her priority was reducing the tax burden.

Her supporters insisted that her comments had been misinterpreted and that she was not ruling out further direct support for families struggling with mounting energy bills.

But Mr Sunak said her plans to scrap the national insurance hike, which he brought in as chancellor to fund the NHS and social care, would leave someone on the national living wage less than £60 a year better off while pensioners would not get a penny.

Writing in The Sun, he said that her proposed cut in corporation tax would do nothing to help small businesses and would simply put money back in the coffers of the biggest companies with the largest profits.

With the Bank of England forecasting inflation is set to hit 13% – with average household energy bills predicted to reached almost £4,000 – Mr Sunak said his rival’s measures “won’t touch the sides”.

Families are facing a long, hard winter with rising bills. Yet Liz’s plan to deal with that is to give a big bung to large businesses and the well-off, leaving those who most need help out in the cold,” he said.

“These tax cuts simply won’t touch the sides. We need clear-eyed realism, not starry-eyed boosterism. That means bolder action to protect people from the worst of the winter.”

Former Conservative party co-chairman Oliver Dowden , who is backing Mr Sunak, said that while Ms Truss was putting her emphasis on tax cuts, the former chancellor accepted the need for “bold, big interventions”.

“We need to be realistic and honest with people about the scale of the challenge that we’re facing,” he told Sky News.

“Both with the scale of inflation that’s coming down the line, something we haven’t seen for almost 40 years and with the fact that energy bills are going to go up, possibly towards £4,000.

“There is no doubt that we do need an intervention of a considerable scale to deal with this.”

However, Mr Lewis defended Ms Truss’s approach, insisting she wants to put more money in people’s pockets.

“We will look to do whatever we can to help people – that’s what an emergency budget is about,” he told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme.

“She’s willing to do more to help people but her focus is around doing it in a way that puts more money in people’s pockets, creating a high-growth economy with higher wages, more people in work.

“So rather than having handouts, what we do is have a low-tax economy that’s driving growth and therefore with people having more money in their pockets, they’re better placed to deal with some of the challenges that we see.”

Mr Lewis said it was still possible deliver tax cuts while dealing with inflation.

“We want to do both, want to make sure we’re getting on top of inflation and you can – to get on top of inflation whilst still putting more money in people’s pockets,” he told Times Radio.

“I think it’s a false premise to argue that you can’t deal with inflation whilst making sure that people are better off at the same time.”

The Independent

Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament

Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis

Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

A teaching assistant has said that “a wage that went up at the same rate as the cost of living” would help more than Liz Truss’s proposal to reduce the tax burden.The Foreign Secretary has been criticised for her plans, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying her emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives.He said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.Helen Somers, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, earns around £11,000 a year as a teaching assistant...
INCOME TAX
Rishi Sunak
Liz Truss
Brandon Lewis
Oliver Dowden
The Independent

Ministers working on fresh cost-of-living support package to put to new PM

The Government is working up a fresh package of cost-of-living support for the next prime minister to consider when they take office, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said.Simon Clarke argued it is “absolutely right” for the new leader to consider “these options in the round” when they take the reins, suggesting they should steer clear of announcing “new uncosted policies” during the election period.It comes after frontrunner Liz Truss – who has Mr Clarke’s backing – hit out at “bizarre” proposals to agree help for rising energy bills with the Government and her rival Rishi Sunak before the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Government accused of cost-of-living ‘spin’ after £20m publicity campaign revealed

Ministers have been accused of trying to spin the cost-of-living crisis, after The Independent learnt they have ordered a £20m campaign to boast of existing cost-of-living help while refusing to set out a fresh package of assistance with spiralling bills.The campaign of radio, social media, print and billboard ads was green-lighted despite concern from officials that it will be seen as “highly political”, at a time when outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson’s administration is in caretaker mode.Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the government was trying to use “gloss” to cover up its failure to respond to the massive increase...
WORLD
The Independent

Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on bills

A boss at one of Britain’s biggest energy companies has joined calls for the two people who will be the UK’s next prime minister to work together to help support customers with runaway energy bills.Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said that current support is not enough as the price cap on energy bills is set to almost double in October and increase even further at the start of next year.“The events of the past month have changed the outlook on energy bills dramatically and sadly, the support previously announced will simply not go far enough,” he said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
#Conservative Party#Cost Of Living#Uk#Tory#Nhs#The Bank Of England
The Independent

Boris Johnson says successor will continue to tackle cost of living crisis

Boris Johnson has suggested his successor will continue to tackle the UK’s cost of living crisis.The outgoing prime minister boasted about the policies his government has put forward and said the next Tory leader will build upon them.“There will be a new prime minister very shortly, I can tell you for certain it will be either a man or a woman,” Mr Johnson joked.“Whoever he or she may be, I’m absolutely certain they will want to make some more announcements in September, October about what we’re going to do to further help people.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson says his successor will have ‘fiscal firepower’ to help people

Boris Johnson has declared he is “absolutely confident” that his successor as prime minister “will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to continue to look after people”.The Prime Minister also said he is “certain” that whoever wins the Tory leadership election will want to make announcements about how they will “further help people” struggling to get by.Speaking at a Downing Street reception on Tuesday, Mr Johnson cracked jokes about it being one of his last events in the garden at Number 10, and the next prime minister being either a man or a woman.He said: “In these...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chancellor to challenge energy bosses to help customers cope with soaring bills

The Chancellor has claimed he will challenge energy bosses to do more to help their customers cope with soaring prices at a crunch meeting on Thursday.Nadhim Zahawi acknowledged that more is needed to be done to help people with the spike in the cost of living ahead of winter, but suggested that rolling blackouts were unlikely.Mr Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will ask gas and electricity utilities company executives to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.Analysts at Cornwall Insight have predicted bills are set to soar to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures

Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
The Independent

Third of Homes for Ukraine sponsors ‘struggling’ with rising cost of living, ONS warns

Almost a third of Homes for Ukraine hosts have reported struggling with the rising cost of living, according to the first survey by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) of those taking part in the scheme. Responding to the report, campaigners warned that Ukrainian refugees are at “risk of homelessness” because of problems with their housing arrangements. Some 21 per cent of current and previous sponsors reported that the soaring cost of living was affecting their ability to provide support to Ukrainian refugees “quite a lot”. A further 9 per cent said it affected their ability to help “very...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note

Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed.Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.He described the policy proposal as “bad politics” in remarks that continue the blue-on-blue attacks which have become a dominant feature of the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.Ms Truss’s campaign has been forced on the defensive in recent days...
POLITICS
The Independent

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings

When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer

Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘losing advantage’ over Liz Truss among public – poll

Rishi Sunak is losing his advantage over Liz Truss with the general public, new polling has found.A poll from Ipsos showed the proportion of people saying they thought the former Chancellor would make a good prime minister fell from 38% to 32% in the last week of July.Over the same period, Liz Truss’ figures have remained largely stable at 30%, giving Mr Sunak a lead of only two points over the Foreign Secretary.Among Conservative voters, Mr Sunak’s fall has been even steeper.More than half of 2019 Tory voters said he would be a good prime minister in a poll carried...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Liz Truss urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson job in her Cabinet

Liz Truss has been urged to rule out giving Boris Johnson a ministerial job in her Cabinet – and to keep a sleaze investigation into his conduct open.The foreign secretary, who is the frontrunner for next prime minister, has hinted she would like to stop the privileges committee probe into whether Mr Johnson misled parliament. She raised eyebrows on Tuesday evening after saying she she would in principle vote to cancel the investigation.And she and Rishi Sunak are yet to say whether they keep Mr Johnson in front line politics, or give him a peerage or knighthood.In a letter to...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

