Read full article on original website
Related
‘Rats deserting sinking ship’: Truss team seeks endorsements from Sunak’s side
Liz Truss’s strategists aim to convince MPs to switch allegiance to maintain her campaign’s momentum
‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for urgent action on cost of living crisis
Gordon Brown has urged Tory leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to “take action” to prevent people going hungry later this year amid the cost of living crisis.The former Labour prime minister said that Boris Johnson and chancellor Nadhim Zahawi should agree a package with the candidates.Mr Brown warned that people would go hungry in October if the government left its intervention to November or December.“People are going to go without food and they’re going to go hungry and cold in October if we don’t take action now,” Mr Brown said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Oliver Dowden says Liz Truss' plans are 'not fit to deal with' scale of cost of living crisisClimate change: US senate passes largest investment yet to combat the climate crisisFootage shows Russian tank explode after targeted strike in Kharkiv
Liz Truss says she would vote to shut down investigation into whether Boris Johnson misled parliament
Liz Truss has said that she would vote to shut down an investigation into whether Boris Johnson lied to parliament – but downplayed the likelihood of the probe being stopped.The outgoing prime minister is facing a probe by the Privileges Committee over what he said in the Commons about his lockdown partying and lawbreaking.Asked during a hustings in Darlington whether she would vote to end the inquiry by MPs on the standards committee, frontrunner to replace Mr Johnson said: “Yes – but there isn’t a vote and it’s going ahead.”Ms Truss's comments will be seen as an attempt to...
Shelving of Yorkshire asylum centre raises questions about policy – and Patel
Analysis: as Boris Johnson’s immigration proposals face another setback, the home secretary’s position is also in doubt
RELATED PEOPLE
Jacob Rees-Mogg attack on civil service waste shows photo of empty desks in his own department
Jacob Rees-Mogg’s most recent attack on civil service waste included a now-deleted photo of empty desks within his own department.The government efficiency minister wrote an article claiming civil service chiefs had “not taking efficiency seriously enough” and were “happy to ignore expensive office buildings that are empty”.Saying he had been “surprised” at the emptiness of Serious Fraud Office, Mr Rees-Mogg’s article for The Sun originally showed a photo of empty desks with the caption: “Rees-Mogg was stunned to find the Serious Fraud Office empty.”But the photo, now deleted, was actually of the Cabinet Office. It showed a board on...
Tories abandon plans to house 1,500 asylum seekers in Yorkshire village
Desertion of RAF Linton-on-Ouse scheme is latest immigration policy climbdown after Truss and Sunak opposed plans
Public tell MPs to quit committee amid accusations that bid to make Boris Johnson answer for Partygate is a 'witch-hunt'
Constituents of Tory MPs on the ‘witch-hunt’ committee investigating Boris Johnson last night called on them to quit. Conservative Party members and voters criticised Sir Bernard Jenkin, Alberto Costa and Andy Carter for remaining on the Commons privileges committee. In Sir Bernard’s Harwich and North Essex constituency Tory...
Ministers working on fresh cost-of-living support package to put to new PM
The Government is working up a fresh package of cost-of-living support for the next prime minister to consider when they take office, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury has said.Simon Clarke argued it is “absolutely right” for the new leader to consider “these options in the round” when they take the reins, suggesting they should steer clear of announcing “new uncosted policies” during the election period.It comes after frontrunner Liz Truss – who has Mr Clarke’s backing – hit out at “bizarre” proposals to agree help for rising energy bills with the Government and her rival Rishi Sunak before the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boris Johnson ‘disgraceful’ for passing cost of living support to successor, says Rayner
Angela Rayner criticised Boris Johnson for refusing to introduce new cost of living measures until a new prime minister has been chosen.The deputy Labour leader believes Mr Johnson should be doing more after clinging on to the job “with white knuckles” until September.“I think it’s disgraceful that Boris Johnson, as the prime minister, has said ‘it’s not my responsibility anymore’. He’s the prime minister of this country,” Ms Rayner said.“Where are you? How dare you let people down when they need you so much.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
U.K.・
Liz Truss caught on hot mic apologising for attacking media during Tory leadership hustings
When Liz Truss was asked at a Conservative hustings event in the so-called “Red Wall” of northern England who she thought was to blame for Boris Johnson’s downfall, the crowd answered for her.“The media,” several audience members in 2019 Tory swing seat Darlington shouted, echoing an accusation popular with supporters of the outgoing prime minister that news coverage of his law-breaking behaviour during the pandemic unfairly led to his resignation.Smiling at the crowd’s response, Ms Truss turned to the host of the event, Talk TV’s Tom Newton Dunn, and said: “Who am I to disagree with this excellent audience?”The...
BBC
Boris Johnson rules out immediate cost-of-living measures
Boris Johnson has no plans to introduce big tax and spending measures before he leaves office to ease the cost-of-living crisis, Downing Street has said. Business group leader Tony Danker has urged ministers to "grip the emerging crisis", arguing it "made no sense to wait" for the next PM to arrive.
Raab: Emergency budget plans from Truss risk being Tory electoral suicide note
Liz Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has claimed.Mr Raab, a supporter of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership, said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.He described the policy proposal as “bad politics” in remarks that continue the blue-on-blue attacks which have become a dominant feature of the race to replace Boris Johnson as the next prime minister.Ms Truss’s campaign has been forced on the defensive in recent days...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
With Keir Starmer on holiday, Labour treads water on cost of living
Analysis: Gordon Brown, Martin Lewis and Ed Davey are the voices being heard, as the opposition is left with the same policy as Sunak
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as...
'Vote Rishi, get Labour': Liz Truss allies issue warning as new poll shows voters think only Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Sunak - would be a better PM than Labour's Sir Keir Starmer
Allies of Liz Truss have seized on a new poll that shows voters believe the Foreign Secretary - and not her rival Rishi Sunak - would be a better prime minister than Sir Keir Starmer. The Truss campaign tonight warned Tory members that to 'vote Rishi' is to 'get Labour'...
Liz Truss labelled ‘cheap’ by Tom Newton Dunn after she apologises for attack on media
Tom Newton Dunn called Liz Truss’s attack on the media “cheap” after she apologised for a jibe she made during the Tory leadership hustings.Ms Truss suggested to Conservative members in Darlington that the media was trying to “talk our country down”. “I’m sorry I was mean about the media, Tom,” she said as the pair spoke following the hustings.“It’s cheap and you know it,” the TalkTV host replied.Her apology has since been criticised by some as it contradicted the claim she made to Tory voters during the debate.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sunak and Truss loathe each other. It’s the reality hit of the summer
UK's Liz Truss still favours tax cuts over direct support on energy bills
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Liz Truss, frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister, said on Tuesday she still favoured tax cuts to grow the economy instead of providing direct support to households facing unprecedented rises in energy bills.
Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on bills
A boss at one of Britain’s biggest energy companies has joined calls for the two people who will be the UK’s next prime minister to work together to help support customers with runaway energy bills.Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said that current support is not enough as the price cap on energy bills is set to almost double in October and increase even further at the start of next year.“The events of the past month have changed the outlook on energy bills dramatically and sadly, the support previously announced will simply not go far enough,” he said...
Sturgeon says Truss asked her about how to get into Vogue magazine
Nicola Sturgeon has said Liz Truss “looked a little bit as if she’d swallowed a wasp” after the First Minister told her she had been in Vogue twice.Ms Sturgeon said the Foreign Secretary asked her about how to get into the magazine when they briefly met last year.Earlier in the Tory leadership race, Ms Truss dismissed Ms Sturgeon as an “attention seeker”.Ms Sturgeon was interviewed by LBC’s Iain Dale at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre during the city’s Fringe festival, where she described Boris Johnson as a “disgrace to the office of Prime Minister”.Asked about Ms Truss’s comments about her,...
Boris Johnson urged to end ‘summer of drift’ and draw up cost of living plan with Sunak and Truss
Boris Johnson is facing growing calls to end a “summer of drift” and take action on the cost of living crisis, as he was accused of failing hard-up Britons by refusing to offer fresh help or even hold emergency meetings.Labour said the government’s failure to act on spiralling inflation showed it had “lost control” of the economy after No 10 dismissed former PM Gordon Brown’s call for the recall of parliament and an emergency budget.The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) backed Brown’s call for immediate intervention, urging Mr Johnson to meet Tory leadership rivals Liz Truss...
Comments / 0