Gordon Brown, who stopped running the country in 2010, now sounds more like a PM than ever

Former Labour prime minister, Gordon Brown, who was last in charge of the country in 2010, has been praised for sounding more and more like a PM after he raised concerns about the cost of living crisis in UK.

The 71-year-old was on the media rounds on Monday morning and stressed how important it is that the government stages an intervention to stop the fuel crisis from getting out of hand in the next few months.

Interest rates and electricity bills are expected to skyrocket as October approaches and Brown feels that the government needs to act now before it is too late.

Speaking to Sky News he said: "This is the time to take action and that's why I'm saying that government ministers should be meeting with leadership candidates so that they can agree a package that can be implemented immediately.

"If not, Parliament should be recalled to look at what is a national emergency. And at the same time, of course, the special committee should be meeting to look at all these plans."

"We've only got 7 weeks to go until October 1st & people will go hungry & cold in October... so action should not wait for another month or two.... it should be taken now."

He also told Good Morning Britain , "There has got to be someone in charge, & it's not just they're asleep at the wheel, there's no one at the wheel at the moment... there's a vacuum at the centre of government & it's got to be filled immediately if we're going to protect people by October."

Brown has been widely praised for his comments on the important matter with some saying that he's acting more like a person of authority than the current lot who are in charge.





















Bills in the average household is expected to hit £3,358 in October, which is an increase from £1,971 since April. Both Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, either of whom will be prime minister in a month's time are expected to be announcing plans on how they intend to help families deal with the crisis.

