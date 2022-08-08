Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice
John Cook likes to refer to looming projects as "the art of coaching." The Nebraska volleyball coach has one on his hands this season at middle blocker. Consider this scene from Tuesday, the Huskers' first practice of the season. 22-year-old Kaitlyn Hord and 17-year-old Maggie Mendelson were standing by each other each learning how to play middle blocker for the Huskers.
HuskerExtra.com
Watch now: Scenes from Nebraska volleyball team practice
Nebraska’s unique situation at middle blocker, and more observations from the first day of practice. John Cook likes to refer to it as "the art of coaching." On his plate this season is integrating a 22-year-old senior and two freshmen at middle blocker.
HuskerExtra.com
Nebraska adds former starting UCF defensive back Brandon Moore
Nebraska football added yet another transfer to its secondary just two weeks before its trip to Ireland. On Monday afternoon, NU announced the addition of former Central Florida and Florida State defensive back Brandon Moore, who played for current Husker defensive backs coach Travis Fisher in 2017 at UCF. Moore...
HuskerExtra.com
As top-100 prospect Malachi Coleman nears decision, winning in 2022 is key
Malachi Coleman watched the live video on his phone as shouts and music filled the speaker. It could be a sneak preview of his football future. The Lincoln East senior and top-100 national prospect is finishing a busy summer. He sprinted at the National Junior Olympics last week in Sacramento, California. He’s squeezing in preseason photo shoots and gearing up for team practices.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HuskerExtra.com
McKewon: Mark Whipple helps Scott Frost like his team; John Cook is like Steve Jobs
LINCOLN — If Scott Frost was in a mood at Big Ten media days, he was in his element during his next chat with the media — 10 days into training camp. He likes the leaders. He likes the defense. He likes the new vibe on special teams, to the extent that vim can change the things out of a kicker or punter’s control. He likes the depth at quarterback and, based on Friday’s comments, the strengths a fully healthy Casey Thompson brings to the table.
Comments / 0