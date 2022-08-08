ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

ospreyobserver.com

Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022

Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
RUSKIN, FL
Local
Florida Business
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Business
L. Cane

Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn

It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
FLORIDA STATE
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Porter’s Wiregrass Ranch Keeps Taking Shape

JD Porter isn’t looking to develop Wiregrass Ranch with just anything. He wants earth-shakers and difference-makers. He wants heart-stoppers and jaw-droppers. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel? That was a unicorn. “No one believed that was happening,” he says of Wesley Chapel’s first hospital. The Shops at Wiregrass?. “I don’t...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

Ross Realty Group Announces Most Recent Sale Transaction

This 1.33-acre, M-1 light industrial site, located at 10566 66th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL, sold for $680,000.00. This transaction is the result of Ross Realty Group’s sales efforts for the Seller, Congaree River LLC. The Buyer, Realty Income Properties 21, LLC, represented by Cushman & Wakefield of Florida, LLC, is planning to improve the site with a new development. Elliott M. Ross, CCIM represented the Seller in this transaction.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
fox13news.com

University of Florida scientists develop way to detect disease killing palm trees

TAMPA, Fla. - Each year thousands of palm trees across the southeastern United States are killed by a mysterious disease that scientists have struggled to identify. Now, a team of pathologists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has made a major breakthrough in detecting Ganoderma zonatum, a type of fungus that causes deadly Ganoderma butt rot in all 65 species of palm trees.
TAMPA, FL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Laboratories
995qyk.com

These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US

Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
FLORIDA STATE
10 Tampa Bay

When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit

Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open

Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

