Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire state
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A Restaurant
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?
stpeterising.com
Construction begins on 26-unit townhome project in St. Pete’s Innovation District
A new townhome community is planned for St. Pete’s Innovation District, which is home to major employers like Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, and the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Named Innovation Townhomes, the 26-unit community is being planned by The Davis Companies...
ospreyobserver.com
Eye On Business; Riverview/Apollo Beach, August 2022
Latitudes Tours Recognized As A Traveler’s Choice Award Winner. Latitudes Tours of Ruskin has been recognized by Tripadvisor as a 2022 Traveler’s Choice award winner in the tours and outdoor activities category. The award celebrates businesses that have received great reviews from travelers on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the last year was, Latitudes Tours stood out by consistently delivering positive experiences.
Florida rads: 3 Tampa Bay counties at higher risk of radon poisoning
Nine counties in Florida have a higher risk of radon gas poisoning, and three of them are right here in Tampa Bay.
fox13news.com
USF doctoral student invents wood alternative to combat inflated lumber prices
DADE CITY, Fla. - With inflated lumber prices and pricey wood alternatives, a Dade City inventor and doctoral student is looking to change the market. John Cotter invented a product using recycled plastic materials that looks like concrete but can be used like wood. "You can take a normal wood...
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing Downturn
It's no secret that the Florida housing market has had sharp price increases. Although as a whole Florida saw growth of about 24% year-over-year as of May 2022, some areas such much sharper increases. In fact, some areas saw so much growth that some experts called them "overvalued." According to data from Florida Atlantic University, Ft. Myers, Tampa, North Port, and Sarasota are some examples of these markets.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Porter’s Wiregrass Ranch Keeps Taking Shape
JD Porter isn’t looking to develop Wiregrass Ranch with just anything. He wants earth-shakers and difference-makers. He wants heart-stoppers and jaw-droppers. AdventHealth Wesley Chapel? That was a unicorn. “No one believed that was happening,” he says of Wesley Chapel’s first hospital. The Shops at Wiregrass?. “I don’t...
WATCH: SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites from Kennedy Space Center
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — SpaceX is scheduled to launch its Falcon 9 rocket Tuesday evening in hopes of delivering 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
ospreyobserver.com
After Serving Riverview For Almost 50 Years, George’s Mower Service Heads For Retirement
George’s Mower Service has been a staple in the Riverview community for 48 years. Bob Rodriguez has been the owner of George’s Mower Service for 95 percent of that time, having taken ownership in 1982 after his father-in-law passed. However, its long history has unfortunately come to an end.
Beach Beacon
Salty Pelican Seafood Market and Smokehouse brings surf and turf to Seminole
SEMINOLE — When Seminole residents Kris and Suzanne Sahr sold their St. Pete wholesale seafood business a few years ago, the couple was gearing up to open a new seafood production company, featuring specialty items. But, like so many businesses, when COVID hit, their plans came to an abrupt...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Ross Realty Group Announces Most Recent Sale Transaction
This 1.33-acre, M-1 light industrial site, located at 10566 66th St. N., Pinellas Park, FL, sold for $680,000.00. This transaction is the result of Ross Realty Group’s sales efforts for the Seller, Congaree River LLC. The Buyer, Realty Income Properties 21, LLC, represented by Cushman & Wakefield of Florida, LLC, is planning to improve the site with a new development. Elliott M. Ross, CCIM represented the Seller in this transaction.
fox13news.com
University of Florida scientists develop way to detect disease killing palm trees
TAMPA, Fla. - Each year thousands of palm trees across the southeastern United States are killed by a mysterious disease that scientists have struggled to identify. Now, a team of pathologists at the University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has made a major breakthrough in detecting Ganoderma zonatum, a type of fungus that causes deadly Ganoderma butt rot in all 65 species of palm trees.
Reclaimed water system out for City of Tampa customers
The City of Tampa announced on Twitter to its utilities customers that the reclaimed water system is offline for repairs.
995qyk.com
These Florida Cities Among The Biggest Rent Increases in the US
Rent is going up and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US. $1,876 is the median rent price across the 50 states. Renting is still more affordable than purchasing a house. Renting has grown by 14.1% since June 2021 and there are a few Florida cities among the biggest rent increases in the US.
When does the school bell ring for Tampa Bay-area districts?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 2022-23 school year starts Wednesday, and some districts may see different school start schedules from the previous academic year. A bus driver shortage has affected a number of surrounding districts, including Pinellas and Sarasota counties. In an attempt to curb bus route delays, some districts are changing the time their school bells ring.
Pinellas County contractor questions why another contractor used his license
Herb Quintero of Coast to Coast Specialties says he values the hard work it took for him to build a successful business.
Blue-green algae bloom alert issued for Hillsborough County
A blue-green algae bloom alert has been issued for Hillsborough County, the health department announced Tuesday.
businessobserverfl.com
Pharmaceutical firm to build 60,000-square-foot facility in Polk County, create 100 jobs
Assure Infusions, a Winter Haven-based pharmaceutical company, is building a 60,000-square-foot facility in Polk County and creating more than 100 jobs in the process. Assure, which launched early this year, produces IV fluid products. According to the company’s website, its bags include sodium chloride, dextrose, lactated ringers and sterile water.
fox13news.com
Bay Area districts still face teacher shortage as students head back to classroom
LARGO, Fla. - With students in the Tampa Bay region heading back to the classroom Wednesday, Brandon Radd was putting the final touches on his fifth grade classroom for his first year at Ridgecrest Elementary School in Largo. He was recently hired by Pinellas County schools from up north after...
Family uncovers patent for citrus bowls in Tampa storage unit
Brothers John and Garrett Honeycutt were cleaning out their family's storage unit in Tampa this weekend when they came across some odd bowls at the bottom of a box.They were about to toss the decorative ceramics when Garrett pulled from a rusty file cabinet an envelope marked "DESIGN PATENT, FRUIT BOWL."Inside were drawings, documents, letters and ... a stamped and sealed design patent — #203.515 — for a coupling design for bowls in which fruit fills a small central bowl, and crushed ice fills the surrounding cavity to keep the fruit cold. Photo: Ben Montgomery/AxiosFlashback: The inventor was the brothers'...
ospreyobserver.com
Apollo Beach Flyover Connecting U.S. Hwy. 301 And U.S. Hwy. 41 Now Open
Drivers in southern Hillsborough County have an easier commute now that the new Apollo Beach Flyover overpass, connecting U.S. Highway 41 in Apollo Beach to U.S. Highway 301 in Riverview is open. County leaders, including County Administrator Bonnie Wise and Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariela Smith (District 5 – countywide) gathered recently for a ribbon-cutting celebration.
