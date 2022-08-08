Read full article on original website
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from July 25-29, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Tami J. Jenkins of Fowler sold a residence at 5829 N....
Big Blue House in Hannibal Built Before Lincoln Became President
Despite popular belief, I was NOT around when Abraham Lincoln became President of the United States. However, there is one home in Hannibal that predates Abe taking the Oath of Office. It's a big blue house on Center Street and it was built before President Lincoln was President Lincoln. I...
See Inside a Hannibal Farmhouse with a Pool and Antique Barn
I'm no Property Brother, but I know a good farmhouse when I see one. Found one in Hannibal that has an in-ground pool and an antique barn. I can't claim any credit for "discovering" this sweet Hannibal home. I saw it appear on my Facebook news feed today which led me to Realtor and the listing agent's website. This is 8900 Idell Creek Lane in Hannibal, Missouri and it's a looker. Here's a snippet describing this farmhouse from the listing:
muddyrivernews.com
Amtrak to use chartered buses as substitute for Carl Sandburg trains through Tuesday
QUINCY — Chartered buses will be used as substitute transportation for Carl Sandburg trains 381 (from Chicago to Quincy in the mornings) and 382 (from Quincy to Chicago in the evenings) through Tuesday, Aug. 9. Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said this decision will allow Amtrak’s shop forces more time...
Relive the Loudest Moments from Past Palmyra Young Farmer’s Pulls
We are nearing the loudest event held in the tri-state area every year and I mean that as a compliment. It's the Palmyra Young Farmer's Super Pull at the Marion County Fairgrounds and I've found some vintage moments from the past to get you ready for this year's event. Some...
muddyrivernews.com
Two from Plainville arrested in Hull on drug charges
HULL, Ill. — A man and a woman from Plainville were arrested July 15 on drug charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, while working for the Village of Hull, conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. July 15 on State Highway 106 on the west edge of Hull on a silver 2007 Dodge truck.
A local girl is spreading kindness across her Tri-State Town
If you haven't already heard about Madi and her Kindness Projects well then you have to take a second and read about her here, she is making a difference in her community and she is not even in middle school yet!. My co-host Sam and I were lucky enough to...
muddyrivernews.com
Baylis man lodged in Pike County Jail after firearms, ammunition seized during search warrant
BAYLIS, Ill. — A Baylis man is in the Pike County Jail after being arrested on firearms charges. The Pike County Sheriff’s Department executed two court-authorized search warrants at separate locations in Baylis on July 31. During the execution of the warrants, firearms and firearms ammunition were located and seized.
