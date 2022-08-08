ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour: 5 biggest names who lost their Tour cards

Rickie Fowler may have squeezed his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs by making the top 125 in the PGA Tour 2021-22 standings, but others were not so fortunate including three English players. Former Masters champion Danny Willett, four-time DP World Tour winner Matt Wallace and former World No.1 and...
PGA Tour urged to "make it right" over "backwards" Bubba Watson situation

Bubba Watson remains on the FedEx Cup points list, despite signing for the LIV Golf Invitational Series. All of the other LIV Golf players have been booted off. The only reason why the two-time major champion remains on the list is because of a technicality. Watson, 43, has not actually...
Tommy Fleetwood withdraws from PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoff event

England's Tommy Fleetwood has withdrawn from the PGA Tour's first FedEx Cup Playoffs event following the death of his mother. Fleetwood, 31, took to social media on July 21 to confirm the sad news. This is the full message Fleetwood posted:. Now Fleetwood understandably has decided that he will not...
Rickie Fowler scrapes in FedEx Cup Playoffs despite missing Wyndham cut

Rickie Fowler faced a nervous wait over the weekend in North Carolina to see if he would miss the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the second year in a row. The 33-year-old missed his ninth cut of the season at the Wyndham Championship. He entered the week 123rd in the FedEx Cup standings, so his fate was now out of his hands.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PGA Tour responds to lawsuit that would allow three LIV Golf players into FedEx Cup Playoffs, points out 'falsehoods'

After 11 LIV Golf players sued the PGA Tour last week, with three of them seeking entry into the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs that start this week, the Tour on Monday sent to the U.S. District Court of Northern California a 32-page response plus a separate seven-page example of what it calls mischaracterizations and mistruths presented by the LIV players.
theScore

FedEx St. Jude Championship betting: Playing on the playoffs

"Teach a man to fish and you feed him for a lifetime." In golf betting's latest version of the proverb, Joohyung Kim provided a decent payout by claiming his first career PGA TOUR victory at the Wyndham Championship, weeks after we backed him for the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Will Zalatoris commits to Nedbank Golf Challenge on DP World Tour

PGA Tour star Will Zalatoris will play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge on the DP World Tour in November for the tournament's 40th anniversary. The 25-year-old is second in the DP World Tour Rankings and he will make his debut at the event at Gary Player Country Club at Sun City. He could become the first American winner of the event in over 15 years.
Rickie Fowler SPLITS with his long-time caddie Joe Skovron

Rickie Fowler has parted ways with his caddie Joe Skovron ahead of this week's FedEx St Jude Championship on the PGA Tour. The news was confirmed earlier today by Golf Channel's Todd Lewis and former PGA Tour pro Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio. Fowler and Skovron have worked...
