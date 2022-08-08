ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

treasurecoast.com

Village of Port Salerno

Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
PORT SALERNO, FL
getnews.info

VERSAGYM™ The Leader In Mobile Fitness, Is Expanding Their Footprint In Florida With Their Newest Launch In Palm Beach County

VERSAGYM™ is leading the way in the world of mobile fitness by providing a unique concept for both trainers and clients. They have combined convenience and quality to provide luxury fitness services to a clientele that is committed to their health. After a successful launch in Naples, Florida followed by out-of-state success in Dallas, Texas, they are now excited to be opening in Palm Beach County.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridaweekend.com

Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opens its doors in Tequesta

TEQUESTA, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new pizza spot to try in the Jupiter area! Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opened its doors in Tequesta this August. The restaurant is the southernmost location for the New England-based pizzeria. “It’s thin crust, crunchy, when you take it out,...
TEQUESTA, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
850wftl.com

Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach

(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Electric Car On Fire On I-95, Traffic Slowed At Linton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: See the latest right here. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An unknown model of an electric car caught fire on I-95 northbound just south of Atlantic Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. I-95 is now backed up — as of 9:10 p.m. — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000

The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
BOCA RATON, FL
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida

If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus

Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
philstockworld.com

BlackRock Opening “Snowbird” Office In West Palm Beach

The world’s largest money management company is uprooting a portion of its Midtown Manhattan-based business to new offices in South Florida as the “Wall Street South” movement gains momentum. BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder, head of fixed income, who oversees 20% of the firm’s assets, or about $1.7...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO

Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth

Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
JUPITER, FL

