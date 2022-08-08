Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: You Can’t Claim to Support “Law and Order” and Denounce the FBI RaidWalter RheinPalm Beach, FL
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
treasurecoast.com
Village of Port Salerno
Port Salerno was in 1894 under another name and finally incorporated in 1921. It was named after immigrants from the Italian town of Salerno who settled in the area in the early 1900s. Industry in the area centered on fishing and pineapple farms. In the 1930s the shark industry was...
getnews.info
VERSAGYM™ The Leader In Mobile Fitness, Is Expanding Their Footprint In Florida With Their Newest Launch In Palm Beach County
VERSAGYM™ is leading the way in the world of mobile fitness by providing a unique concept for both trainers and clients. They have combined convenience and quality to provide luxury fitness services to a clientele that is committed to their health. After a successful launch in Naples, Florida followed by out-of-state success in Dallas, Texas, they are now excited to be opening in Palm Beach County.
southfloridaweekend.com
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opens its doors in Tequesta
TEQUESTA, Florida (SOUTH FLORIDA WEEKEND) - There’s a new pizza spot to try in the Jupiter area! Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza opened its doors in Tequesta this August. The restaurant is the southernmost location for the New England-based pizzeria. “It’s thin crust, crunchy, when you take it out,...
Kings Point ramps up $7M in water, sewer projects after sinkhole swallows woman's car
Two weeks ago, Kings Point resident Ingrid Robinson's car was seized and destroyed by a sinkhole that opened up in the parking lot after a water main break. Hopefully, that won't be happening again. Last week, Palm Beach County Commissioner Maria Sachs convened a meeting at Kings Point with representatives...
850wftl.com
Dual train accidents kill two, snarl traffic in Palm Beach
(PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL)- Two people are dead following a pair of train accidents along different rail lines Tuesday morning. One person was killed in Lake Worth Beach when a northbound Brightline train struck and killed them at around 7:30 AM near 10th Ave. N. and and F Street according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.
West Palm Beach gas station lowers price to $2.38 per gallon
A Marathon gas station is dropping the price of fuel to help drivers save money at the pump in the midst of inflation.
Electric Car On Fire On I-95, Traffic Slowed At Linton
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: See the latest right here. DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An unknown model of an electric car caught fire on I-95 northbound just south of Atlantic Boulevard around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday night. I-95 is now backed up — as of 9:10 p.m. — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Atlantis Skateway closing after 47 years of fun
A Palm Beach County landmark is closing its doors at the end of August. The Atlantis Skateway in Greenacres is calling it quits after 47 years of serving up good times and great fun.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning New Construction Home just Minutes from Incredible Beaches in Boca Raton hits The Market at $18,995,000
The Home in Boca Raton, a stunning new contemporary residence was masterfully created to capture the most mesmerizing views of the Intracoastal waterway is now available for sale. This home located at 2909 Spanish River Rd, Boca Raton, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call David Roberts (Phone: 561-368-8200) & Kelly Brooks (Phone: 561-255-2558) at Sanctuary Realty LLC for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Boca Raton.
Palm Beach County's newest school ready to welcome students
We are two days away from a new school year and hundreds of students on Wednesday will walk through the doors of a brand new Palm Beach County elementary school for the first time.
3 Amazing Burger Places in Florida
If you love going on holiday to Florida, or even better, if you are lucky to live in Florida, and you like to go out for some nice burgers from time to time, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing burger places in Florida that you should really not miss if you want to taste good burgers. All of them are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using high-quality and fresh ingredients, so make sure you visit these three amazing burger spots in Florida, next time you get the chance.
Valencia Reserve HOA Sues Over Lawn Killing Virus
Insurance Company Refuses To Pay Out Boynton Beach Community’s Claim Over “Sugarcane Mosaic Virus.” BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Valencia Reserve Homeowners Association, which represents 1060 homes in the “active adult” community on Lyons Road in Boynton Beach, is suing its insurance company […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
philstockworld.com
BlackRock Opening “Snowbird” Office In West Palm Beach
The world’s largest money management company is uprooting a portion of its Midtown Manhattan-based business to new offices in South Florida as the “Wall Street South” movement gains momentum. BlackRock Inc.’s Rick Rieder, head of fixed income, who oversees 20% of the firm’s assets, or about $1.7...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
cw34.com
Changes to COVID protocols in our local schools
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Every student in our area is heading back to class on Wednesday and for the first time in two years COVID concerns are not taking center stage. In fact, our local school districts say they are looking forward to getting back to normal,...
Kings Point Resident Cuffed, Jailed By PBSO
Fourth Arrest, According To Palm Beach County Jail. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s another arrest for another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach. Edwin Hall of Brittany G was taken into custody in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
New FPL building to sport 150 electric vehicle charging stations
Florida Power & Light wants to grow bigger in Palm Beach Gardens, and its plan relies heavily on employees driving electric vehicles.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Creates New Laborist Program to Accommodate Area Growth
Board-certified OB-GYN now on-site 24/7 to provide fast access to care, ensure safety. August 2, 2022 – Jupiter Medical Center has announced that laborists are now available in-house 24/7 at the regional, not-for-profit medical center. Laborists, also called “OB-GYN hospitalists,” are highly trained physicians who specialize in inpatient care...
WPTV
Olivia Newton-John, who owned home in Jupiter Inlet Colony, dead at 73
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Olivia Newton-John, who once owned a home in Palm Beach County, has died at the age of 73. According to a post on her verified Instagram account, the "Grease" actress died "peacefully" at her Southern California ranch Monday morning. Newton-John has been public about...
850wftl.com
‘I have to move on’; Serena Williams announces retirement after US Open
(PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLA) — Tennis star and Palm Beach County resident, Serena Williams says she plans to retire at the end of the month after playing one more time in the US Open. The 40-year-old legendary tennis player made the announcement on an Instagram post:. “There comes a...
