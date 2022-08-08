Read full article on original website
The Tashtyk people of Russia were an ancient race of warriors who wore death masks
The mysterious Tashtyk people were an ancient Siberian warrior race that lived during the Late Iron Age period from the first to the fourth century CE. The culture flourished in the Yenisei Valley in Southern Siberia.
Dead Mayan Elite Were Used As Rubber Balls, Ancient Crypt Reveals
The unearthing of a tomb in Mexico has shown that the remains of the Mayan elite were used to play an early form of squash.
These mysterious giant stone spheres were made perfectly spherical by ancient pre-Colombian people
Diquis SphereCredit: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz); CC-BY-SA-4.0 International. The Diquis Spheres are located on the small island of Isla del Cano and the Diquis Delta. They have been called the mysterious giant stone spheres of Costa Rica.
Phys.org
Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley
Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
IFLScience
12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US
At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
A centuries-old horse tooth might be the last piece in the genetic puzzle of Assateague's horses
The unexpected discovery of a 16th-century horse tooth in modern-day Haiti has provided credence for an age-old folk story about the origin of feral horses on an island off Maryland and Virginia.
Ivy League university set to rebury skulls of Black people kept for centuries
University of Pennsylvania houses remains at Penn Museum, where they form a collection once used to justify white supremacy
Creepy deep-sea 'vanilla Vader' woodlouse is 25 times bigger than a land louse
Scientists have identified a woodlouse relative — a 10-inch-long, creamy yellow critter called Bathynomus yucatanensis from deep in the Gulf of Mexico.
allthatsinteresting.com
Inside The Baffling Phenomena Surrounding The Oregon Vortex And House Of Mystery
Since 1930, visitors to the Oregon Vortex have been stunned by balls rolling uphill and other seemingly gravity-defying events — but is it all an illusion?. When visiting the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon, there’s no shortage of things to see. While some destinations are known for their breathtaking beauty or must-try foods, others — like the Oregon Vortex — are better known for their oddities.
Twin 'grumpy mouth' reliefs of Olmec contortionists discovered in Mexico
Archaeologists in Mexico have uncovered two Olmec reliefs chiseled into large, circular stones that are thought to depict local rulers performing ritual contortion. The twin pieces were found in Tenosique, a town located in the state of Tabasco, near Mexico's southern tip, and are believed to feature rulers from the ancient Olmec civilization, whose name comes from the Aztec (Nahuatl) word "Ōlmēcatl," which means "rubber people." The Olmec reigned between 1200 B.C. to 400 B.C. and are considered the first elaborate pre-Hispanic civilization in Mesoamerica (opens in new tab). Today, they're best known for their sculptures of colossal heads (opens in new tab).
