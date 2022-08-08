ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Phys.org

Introduced donkeys and indigenous pumas are helping to resurrect extinct food webs in Death Valley

Around 12,000 years ago, a diversity of horses and their kin (known as equids) roamed North and South America. These animals were hunted by large, mythical-sounding, now-extinct predators, such as saber-toothed cats and dire wolves. In a geologic heartbeat, these animals went extinct, likely due to impacts from early humans. Today, however, two species of introduced equid–domestic horses and donkeys–have established thriving populations in North America. These populations are thought to lack predators capable of hunting them, which is one reason that many conservationists consider them to be unwanted pests and why the federal government spends millions of dollars annually removing them from the wild.
IFLScience

12,000-Year-Old Human Footprints Among Oldest Ever Found In US

At least 88 human footprints believed to date to more than 12,000 years ago have been discovered on the grounds of a Utah military base. If confirmed, the find would be only the second such discovery of footprints in the US. The footprints were recently discovered by archaeologists carrying out...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Baffling Phenomena Surrounding The Oregon Vortex And House Of Mystery

Since 1930, visitors to the Oregon Vortex have been stunned by balls rolling uphill and other seemingly gravity-defying events — but is it all an illusion?. When visiting the Pacific Northwest state of Oregon, there’s no shortage of things to see. While some destinations are known for their breathtaking beauty or must-try foods, others — like the Oregon Vortex — are better known for their oddities.
LIFESTYLE
LiveScience

Twin 'grumpy mouth' reliefs of Olmec contortionists discovered in Mexico

Archaeologists in Mexico have uncovered two Olmec reliefs chiseled into large, circular stones that are thought to depict local rulers performing ritual contortion. The twin pieces were found in Tenosique, a town located in the state of Tabasco, near Mexico's southern tip, and are believed to feature rulers from the ancient Olmec civilization, whose name comes from the Aztec (Nahuatl) word "Ōlmēcatl," which means "rubber people." The Olmec reigned between 1200 B.C. to 400 B.C. and are considered the first elaborate pre-Hispanic civilization in Mesoamerica (opens in new tab). Today, they're best known for their sculptures of colossal heads (opens in new tab).
ENTERTAINMENT

