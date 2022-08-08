ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
NOLA.com

'Storming of the Sazerac' marks the day women took over the bar in the Roosevelt Hotel

More than 70 years ago, the women of New Orleans had had enough of being kept out of the Sazerac Bar. They "stormed" in and haven't looked back. Each year, the historic 1949 moment in the history of the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel is reenacted and celebrated with a variety of events, including a cadre of women in period costume heading into the bar. This year, the occasion will be marked Sept. 23.
uptownmessenger.com

Hairy Dog offers a hangover-inspired weekend brunch

Hairy Dog, built for hangover recovery, is serving up a superb weekend brunch. A play on the term “hair of the dog that bit you,” Hairy Dog has shared space with Secret Birria on Octavia Street since June. Breakfast burritos, tater tot bowls and sandwiches are on the...
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
NOLA.com

Culture Collision returns Sept. 21 to showcase nonprofit arts, culture

Culture Collision 12, the free arts and culture showcase happy hour, returns Sept. 21 at Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. The get-together of local nonprofit organizations that promote arts and culture is free and open to the public. More than 60 purveyors will be on hand to offer information about their programs and seasonal offerings, some presenting live entertainment.
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
WDSU

White Linen Night returns to Julia Street for first time since 2019

NEW ORLEANS — White Linen Night returned for the first time since 2019 to the Big Easy giving a big boost to the art community in the city. “It’s such a relief, so glad to be back. We’re having this event which is kind of like the pinnacle for the art community here on Julia Street," said Garlyn Gryder, owner of the Gryder Gallery on Julia Street.
NOLA.com

Photos: Second-line kicks off Sunday’s Satchmo SummerFest

A second-line, the first since being cancelled by Covid-19 in 2019, led the 22nd Satchmo SummerFest Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. A jazz Mass at St. Augustine Church Sunday preceded the parade from the church to the New Orleans Jazz Museum for the fest, sponsored by Chevron.
