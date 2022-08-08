ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massillon, OH

What's new at the Mu? Tiger Swing Band in spotlight

By Margy Vogt
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
A new exhibition, “Carry On”: A Century of Swing, in the Paul Brown Museum within the Massillon Museum will continue through January 8, 2023. It documents the Massillon Tiger Swing Band’s history plus information about its Washington High School predecessors.

Highlights

Sections of the exhibition feature Obie, drum majors and majorettes, directors, and band boosters. Visitors can see films of different eras from as early as the 1930s. Dozens of photographs depict the band and its performances. Historic and contemporary artifacts include instruments (tuba, flute, clarinet, saxophone, trombone, trumpet, and bass drum head); jackets showing the evolution of Tiger Swing Band uniforms; a 1950s drum major hat, and a 1938 band hat. Guests can try a swing step activity and a scavenger hunt.

The earliest Massillon High School Band appeared at football games in 1914. The first director, Clem Morrison, was hired in 1926. George “Red” Bird, who became director in 1938, transformed the band into “The Greatest Show in High School Football,” switching the band from Sousa-style sounds to the swing music and choreography of the era.

“Carry On,” “Fanfare,” and “Tiger Rag” thrill crowds at every game in Paul Brown Tiger Stadium, and the Swing Band impresses audiences across the globe.

Why you should visit

The Paul Brown Museum also features the Paul Brown/Massillon Tiger Football History Timeline, which is always on display. It spotlights Paul Brown’s fedora, his Hall of Fame gold jacket, and a chronology of his career. The paralleling Massillon Tiger timeline spotlights the 1940 signed Massillon-McKinley game ball and milestones of Massillon’s high school and professional squads.

If you go

What: “Carry On”: A Century of Swing Exhibition

When: Regular Museum hours through Jan. 8.

Where: Massillon Museum, 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon

massillonmuseum.org or 330-833-4061

The Independent

