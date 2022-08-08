Upcoming community-driven symposium will help identify solutions to jail deaths

It is always moving when people are ready to work together to address a larger community issue. Our community has been tested, time after time, and one thing that keeps me going is the sheer multitudes of people ready to try to step in with each test as it arises.

One of the pressing issues of our community stems from the seemingly barrage of deaths that took place inside of Louisville Metro Corrections , which has been written about numerous times. As it happens with challenges, some people are quicker to point blame than to point in a direction and oftentimes the root cause is never addressed and the future implications are left hanging in the balance.

We all must do our part in finding large scale solutions, and I am thankful to be working with so many like-minded individuals willing to utilize their platforms to seek change. This is where a new coalition, so to speak, steps in.

As part of my day job, I wanted to do my part and try to convene a group of leaders to help address this crisis. In our first meeting, so many great ideas were discussed, many that we will get back to, but one stood out for both the immediacy and the vigor with which it was presented. A discussion on best practices.

This sounds commonsense, right? To put it plainly, looking at ways to do that one thing, but also identifying places and practices that are doing that one thing better. There was talk of bringing together partners from around the city, state and country to look into where we could, as a community, modify current practices for better overall success.

Off to the side of the room, the new Executive Chief Psychologist for Louisville Metro Corrections, Dr. Mariya Leyderman, seemed to light up. We’d never met but she waited for me at the meeting's conclusion and let me know she knew a national and global leader on the intersection of race, crime, culture and justice, and that it would be a possibility to get them to come if we put together a community-driven symposium to discuss best practices. An idea was born and Dr. Leyderman met up with me the next day to scribble concepts on the back of used pages in a notebook.

The passion for change was clear from the beginning and that is where the idea for a name came, the Louisville Coalition for Change. From that moment on, intense planning went into a symposium that will be held August 10 at the Ali Center. The symposium will be a lot of things with the underlying concept of collective partnership within our community towards reaching shared and common goals.

We will have panels and interactive activities that work to identify ways to enhance efficiencies in problem-solving, while also highlighting the intricacies of multiple systems that need further examination and education to effect real change.

The location of the Ali Center is not an accident, it aligns with the vision of social justice but also coming together in a literal space to identify ways we can come together mentally and conceptually.

This is also a newer direction for corrections, the hope is to shift the culture with the leadership of Director Collins and Dr. Leyderman showing the jail itself is open and willing to engage in partnership with the community.

The theme is planting the seeds of change, and is to illustrate that we must plant the seed today, water it through your commitment and only then will you see lasting growth. The structure of the event will start with conversations on issues and changes we can address BEFORE someone comes into contact with the justice system. Around lunch, we will shift to conversations on re-envisioning what we can do during incarceration and touchpoints with the system. Following that, there will be a keynote by Dr. Baz Dresinger, Founder and Executive Director of Incarceration Nations Network , a global network of prison reformers and justice re-imaginers. Dr. Baz speaks regularly about justice issues on international media and in a myriad of settings around the world. This will be followed by a Q&A session and the day will conclude with ways we can rethink what to do after someone has been inside of the justice system.

This is not a town hall or a community forum where people will come to speak and not listen, this event is entirely geared towards identifying solutions. This is a work session, and we will roll up our proverbial sleeves.

For those interested in learning more, please check out lou4change.org and RSVP. Spaces are limited and filling up quickly.

In this community, no matter the test, I am confident we will rise to the occasion. August 10 th is just another example.

Terrance Sullivan is the Executive Director of the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights (KCHR). KCHR is the state agency charged with enforcing the Kentucky Civil Rights Act, a protector of the civil rights of Kentucky citizens. KCHR hears cases on discrimination across the state and offers trainings and educational opportunities for all Kentucky citizens. KCHR also empowers local commissions to do local-level civil rights work. Terrance is also a member of The Courier Journal's Advisory Board.

