Man shot, wounded at convenience store in Gainesville

Gainesville Police have a suspect in custody after a man is shot and wounded at a convenience store in Hall County. The victim in the weekend shooting was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where he was, at last report, listed in stable condition.

From WSB TV...

From WSB TV...

A man is recovering after being shot at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday afternoon.

Police say they were called to the Marathon gas station on Thompson Bridge Road where they say a man had been shot.

Officers say the man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center and is said to be stable.

Investigators also say they have a person of interest in custody, but have not released details on that person.

Gainesville police’s investigation is ongoing.

