What is American classical music? Long before there was a United States of America, classical music took shape in the courts and cathedrals of Europe, where its role became like that of religion: setting the weave of history and myth that bound a people together and stirred their highest feelings. This was as strange a fit for a 17th century land with no perimeter and no past as it is for a 21st century one with no center and, we fear, no future. We might as well ask what America is. Yet the new album by Brooklyn Rider violinist Johnny Gandelsman, with original music by a cornucopia of younger composers in the United States, sounds like one clarion answer to both riddles.

MUSIC ・ 29 DAYS AGO