TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
I'm canceling my Disney World annual pass after 11 years. Here's why my family is finally done with the parks.
The parks are no longer worth it for our family. We're done spending thousands to wait in long lines, lose perks, and struggle with technology.
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
WDW News Today
Teenage Girl Violently Shaken by Woman in Mouse Ears, Leopard Print Shirt, & Jean Shorts Over Nighttime Show Viewing Space at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
In a summer filled with viral Walt Disney World fights and meltdowns, we uncovered another tense situation between guests at the parks. This time, a 17-year-old girl said a stranger grabbed her by the shoulders and shook her over an argument over a viewing spot to watch the fireworks show at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 19, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report. The Sheriff’s department incorrectly uses the term “fireworks show” in referral to the nighttime projection show at the Chinese Theater.
I worked at Disneyland and now I live 6 minutes away. Here are 11 things I always do in the parks.
I've always loved Disney, and after working on Main Street, I moved right by the California parks. Here are all the best things to do, see, and eat.
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
WDW News Today
Light-Up Groot Sketchbook Ornament Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you ever dreamed of starting your own version of The Tivan Collection (which if you read this site, you probably already have), you can now add Groot to your holiday collection with this new light-up Sketchbook ornament we found at Disney Home in the Downtown Disney District.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Earrings, Decanter, and Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. More new Haunted Mansion merchandise continues to materialize at Walt Disney World, and today we discovered earrings, a decanter, and the Jim Shore Madame Leota Figure in Memento Mori at Magic Kingdom. Haunted Mansion Earrings – $19.99...
WDW News Today
Golden Oak Mansion at Walt Disney World Resort Finally Sells After Price is Reduced by $4 Million
A mansion in Golden Oak at Walt Disney World Resort has finally sold, but only after the realtor reduced the price by $4 million, according to GrowthSpotter‘s Dustin Wyatt. Wyatt reports that the original asking price on the 8,000 square foot mansion was $16 million, but didn’t receive any interest until the price was reduced to $12 million. Not long after, a deal was reached, as described by realtor Keith Renner: “There was interest immediately. We reduced the price on Thursday and we were under contract on Saturday.”
disneytips.com
PHOTOS: Aerial Shots Show the Current State of This Disney Water Park
The Walt Disney World Resort is nearly back to normal following restrictions put in place at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one of the major aspects of the Resort that is still altered is the refurbishment schedule with Disney’s water parks. Both Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard...
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
WDW News Today
‘Trouble is Brewing’ at Disneyland Resort With New ‘Hocus Pocus’ Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. It may only be August, but Halloween is here at Disneyland Resort. New festive merchandise has arrived, including a line of “Hocus Pocus” items. Hocus Pocus “Trouble is Brewing” Corkcicle – $34.99.
WDW News Today
More Dates Sold Out for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party
It was only yesterday that the first night of the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party sold out, and now more dates in August are unavailable as the Walt Disney World event inches closer. Naturally, Halloween Night was the first date to sell out. Nearly a month later, August...
WDW News Today
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Enchanted Tiki Room Collection Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Enchanted Tiki Room series of Mickey Mouse: the Main Attraction has been spotted in Disneyland Resort! There will be a total of 12 attractions in this series, and the Enchanted Tiki Room is series 5 of 12.
WDW News Today
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Bus Collides with Car, Will Disney Announce Wreck-It-Ralph Attraction for Magic Kingdom?, Walt Disney’s Plane Prepped for Transport and More: Daily Recap (8/7/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, August 7, 2022.
WDW News Today
Complaints Mount on Official Disneyland Social Media from Fans as Silence Continues on Magic Key Renewals
As we approach one year since Disneyland introduced the Magic Key system designed to replace the former Annual Passes at the Disneyland Resort, Disney continues to remain tight-lipped about plans for renewal on these tickets, whether how and when to do it or whether they will come at all! And fans are growing tired, taking to official Disneyland social media to voice their anger and frustration at Disney for keeping them in the dark.
