Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
The Largest Hate Groups in America
American hate groups have become more emboldened in recent years, with many attributing this rise to former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, along with far-right networks like Fox News and OAN and social media. The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that the number of white nationalist hate groups increased 55% throughout the Trump […]
Black Americans Are Fleeing Democratic Cities and Reversing the Great Migration | Opinion
Black Americans might believe the South is more racist, but they do not view this racism as a barrier blocking them from achieving their economic objectives.
Essence
"When We Advance The Rights Of Black People In This Country, We Advance America As A Whole"
Janai Nelson, the new President and Director-Counsel of the Legal Defense Fund, talks to ESSENCE about tackling threats to democracy in America. I sat down with Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the Legal Defense Fund (LDF), over Zoom—on the day after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman Supreme Court justice. Acknowledging the enormity of the moment, Nelson and I, two Black female attorneys, even did a little dance in our seats. Our joy was reminiscent of the scene from A Black Lady Sketch Show that celebrated the first all-Black lady courtroom.
Poll: Black, Native American and Latino families face serious problems from inflation
Those households are struggling to stay afloat, according to a new poll from NPR, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
We’re not all crazy rich Asians
The bamboo ceiling is a reality for many Asian American professionals who have been stereotyped as hard workers, not leaders.
The Richest Women in the World
Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
CNBC
These 10 states are America's worst places to live in 2022
In this era of severe worker shortages and unprecedented mobility, employees are demanding great quality of life in the state where they work. Half of business executives surveyed agree it is important to do business in states with inclusive laws. CNBC’s annual America’s Top State for Business study considers multiple...
Jesse Jackson demands owner of Sesame Street theme park hires black board of directors and funnels money to African American businesses to make amends for 'racist characters snubbing black kids'
Civil rights campaigner the Reverend Jesse Jackson has written to Sesame Place urging it to hire more black executives and mandate racial sensitivity training carried out by black instructors. Jackson, 80, wrote to parent company SeaWorld some suggestions in the letter to remove the 'stain' of 'racism' after black children...
Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church
Black Millennials and Zoomers pray less and are less likely to have grown up in a Black church. Is the Black church losing its luster? The post Study Shows Young Black Americans Are Less Connected To The Black Church appeared first on NewsOne.
90-year-old former Senator: Fighting racism relies on White people
Fifty-three years ago, a government commission investigated civil unrest and racial inequality in America. The results from the “Kerner Report” shocked the country but mostly faded into history. The last surviving member, Fred Harris, shares why.
Surprisingly, studies find that Americans are actually becoming more cooperative
Politically and culturally, there is a widespread perception that Americans are more divided and insular than ever. Many experts, from cultural critics to researchers, have blamed a rise in individualism and materialism for the inability of Americans to work toward the common good. Yet new research says that the popular...
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Mother dies on plane in front of her children as she flew home to UK after 15 years overseas
A British mother “died in her sleep” while flying back to the UK with her husband and children, a friend said.Mother of two and midwife Helen Rhodes was returning home with her family following a 15-year “adventure” living in Hong Kong.A few hours into the long-haul flight, Ms Rhodes became unresponsive and could not be resuscitated."This all unfolded in front of her children,” her friend Jayne Jeje said on a GoFundMe page set up to support the family.For the remaining eight hours, Ms Rhodes’ “lay in a breathless sleep in her seat”.“Although this was extremely traumatizing to the family, they...
psychologytoday.com
How Anti-Racist Activism Affects Interracial Couples, Like Us
This year marks the 54th anniversary of Loving v. Virginia, the Supreme Court decision that struck down U.S. laws against interracial marriage. Richard and Mildred Loving, whose marriage we celebrate every year on June 12, had an interracial marriage that changed America, as their love forced a court to rule that "distinctions between citizens solely because of their ancestry" are "odious to a free people."
Deja-flu: China sounds alarm as 35 people fall ill with 'newly identified' Langya virus that is thought to have jumped from shrews
Doctors have raised the alarm over a brand new virus that has infected dozens of people in China. 'Langya' henipavirus — or LayV — was detected in 35 people in the country's eastern Henan and Shandong provinces. It belongs to a family of viruses that are known to...
A Growing Number of Religious Groups Are Developing Reparations Programs for Black Americans
Weary of waiting for the federal government to act on reparations for black Americans, churches and other faith groups have started their own programs.
Phys.org
Whiteness is an invented concept that has been used as a tool of oppression
Whiteness is a modern, colonial invention. It was devised in the 17th century and used to provide the logic for genocide and slavery. The first recorded mention of "white people," historians concur, is in English playwright Thomas Middleton's 1613 play, The Triumphs of Truth. Ever since the 17th century, people...
China’s Gen Z isn’t like the others. Meet the nationalistic generation that’s way richer than its parents
China’s Gen Z is far different from its Western counterparts.
Racism in South Africa: why the ANC has failed to dismantle patterns of white privilege
One of the sources of social discontent in post-apartheid South Africa is the legacy of white racism. This toxic legacy is evident in racialised poverty and inequality. It is a historical fact that the economic prosperity of whites in South Africa is based on the racist exploitation and impoverishment of blacks.
