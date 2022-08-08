Have you ever sat in one of those big, fancy restaurants with giant windows that fill the room with light? Have you ever thought: "Boy, I wonder how this meal would be if I were 43-feet underground in a vault surrounded by big wooden casks and coffins?" If so, and you've held a fascination with brewing beer, medieval shows, ghosts, and underground architecture, then there's one place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that will give you the experience you're looking for (except the coffins, you're on your own with that one).

MOUNT JOY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO