ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
mansionglobal.com

Huge 400-Acre Montana Ranch Asks $6.75 Million

Kokopelli Ranch has not been on the market for nearly three decades. Kokopelli Ranch, a sprawling retreat set on over 400 acres in Montana that has been in the same hands for nearly three decades is on the market for $6.75 million. The property, which is 20 miles from the...
MONTANA STATE
Outdoor Life

Can Game Wardens Hang Trail Cameras on Your Private Property?

There’s a regulatory gray area when it comes to game wardens surveilling private property, and two hunting clubs in Pennsylvania are currently challenging the issue. In December, the Punxsutawney Hunting Club and the Pitch Pine Hunting Club, which collectively own and operate over 5,000 acres of forested land, sued the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Their lawsuit alleges that PGC game wardens routinely ignored “No Trespassing” signs and locked gates in order to spy on club members without a warrant.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rinker Buck
Person
Horace Kephart
disneydining.com

Disney-owned 5,000-acre Wyoming ranch on the market for $71 million

A sprawling ranch in Wyoming that was once owned by the Disney family is now on the market for $71 million. If you are really into Disney nostalgia–and we mean really, really into Disney nostalgia–plus you love the peace and serenity of seclusion and mountain vistas, AND you have $71 million to back your contract, Hall and Hall Ranch Properties of Billings, Montana, has the perfect property for you.
BILLINGS, MT
UPI News

Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio River#Missouri River#Mississippi River System#Americans#The Hollywood Western
Mashed

The Pennsylvania Brewery That Lets You Dine Underground

Have you ever sat in one of those big, fancy restaurants with giant windows that fill the room with light? Have you ever thought: "Boy, I wonder how this meal would be if I were 43-feet underground in a vault surrounded by big wooden casks and coffins?" If so, and you've held a fascination with brewing beer, medieval shows, ghosts, and underground architecture, then there's one place in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, that will give you the experience you're looking for (except the coffins, you're on your own with that one).
MOUNT JOY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy