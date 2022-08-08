Read full article on original website
Shirley J. Spessard Moore
Shirley J. Spessard Moore, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022 at the age of 86. Shirley was born March 8, 1936 in Clinton and graduated from Clinton High School in 1954. She worked at the Bob Johnson Insurance Agency for years and retired in 2000 from the Fox dealership in Oak Ridge as a clerk and telephone operator. She loved cooking and working crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and was an avid reader. Shirley was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Ms. Shirley was loved by everyone.
Rosa Coral, age 86, of Oliver Springs
Rosa Coral, age 86, of Oliver Springs passed away Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. She was born on September 5, 1935, in Santa Rosa de Lima, El Salvador, Central America. She met her husband while working at the Capital Cafe at the Washington Hilton & Towers where she worked for over 30 years as a busser. Later she and her husband relocated to Silver Spring Maryland and worked until they retired. In 2015, she and her family relocated to Oliver Springs. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston and attended as long as her health permitted but continued watching services online and loved reading her Bible. She was also a member of Local No. 25 in Washington, DC. Rosa praised the Lord continually for allowing her to immigrate to the United States in 1968 and attain her citizenship in 1984. Rosa enjoyed spending time with her family and especially treasured time with her two granddaughters. She loved gardening, flowers of all types but especially roses, bird watching, and staying up on current events by watching the news. She was the primary caregiver for her husband until he passed in 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Juan Coral; son, Rafael A Garcia, parents, Juan Lazo & Virginia Larios; brother, Arnulfo; sisters, Angelica and Herminia.
Freels Family Reunion announced
The annual Freels Family Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, August 20th at 12 noon at Frozen Head State Park, Shelter C. Bring a covered dish and come out for the fun. For more information, call 865-253-0017. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to...
Veterans Breakfast this Saturday
Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for the monthly community Veterans Appreciation Breakfast this Saturday. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Clinton Lions Club. The Clinton Lions Club has been serving the Tennessee community since 1940 and anyone interested in joining can visit their website at www.Clinton.tnlions.org.
Caryville to get new Police Chief
Tuesday, Caryville Police Chief Brian Keeton announced his resignation, effective August 26th, as he prepares to take over as Sheriff of Scott County. Keeton won the election for Scott County Sheriff earlier this month and will depart Caryville after eight years with the PD. The town’s Board of Aldermen appointed Michael Owens to serve as interim chief and indicated they will begin a search for a new chief of police immediately.
Historic Downtown Clinton announces Phase 1 of Walking Tour complete
Historic Downtown Clinton has announced the completion of its new historical walking tour. This walking tour includes brand new plaques containing historical information about 11 places in Clinton, including:. Academy Hill,. Anderson County Courthouse,. City of Clinton Field,. Clinton City Hall,. Clinton Middle School,. Eagle Bend,. Green McAdoo School,. Market...
Clinton Library showcases local art, artists
In honor of American Artist Appreciation Month, the Clinton Public Library is hosting a community art showcase. According to a Library press release, artists from all across the area have provided beautiful art pieces in a variety of mediums that are currently on display throughout the building. Visitors will be...
AC Charter Commission schedules meetings to finalize Charter
The Anderson County Charter Commission has scheduled Special Called meetings on. of the Anderson County Courthouse in Clinton, TN for the purpose of finalizing the Anderson County Charter. Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice...
Community Action accepting commodity card applications
Anderson County Community Action will be taking applications for the PINK commodity card, at their office at 149 North Main Street in Clinton for the next week and a half. Applications are accepted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 am to 12 noon through Friday, August 19th. All participants must...
Rocky Top Public Library now open on Wednesdays
The Rocky Top Public Library is now open on Wednesday afternoons from 1 to 6 pm. The new Wednesday hours went into effect last week. Here is the new-look schedule. For more information, follow the Rocky Top Public Library on Facebook, or call (865) 426-6762.
Charles “David” Fredricks, age 54
Charles “David” Fredricks, age 54, passed away at his residence on August 6, 2022. David was of the Baptist faith and had been saved and baptized at an early age. In previous years, David was an avid hiker and had completed all but 50 miles of the Great Smoky Mountains. David loved his family and would do anything for anybody.
Fundraising continues for ACSO deputies injured in crash
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when they were struck by a pickup truck. As we told you earlier this week, the accident happened on August 1st at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, when off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, and fellow ACSO reserve deputy, Nicole, fix a chain on a small dirt bike when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle. Initial reports indicate that the crash happened on a residential street with a speed limit of 15 miles per hour, although those reports do not give an estimate of how fast the pickup may have been traveling.
MEDIC: Dollywood tix offered for blood donors
Dollywood is celebrating frontline workers in August including blood donors. Anyone who makes a successful blood donation will receive a ticket to the park while supplies last. MEDIC will not provide additional incentives during this promotion. As a reminder, MEDIC has teamed up with United Way of Greater Knoxville to...
AC announces new Animal Care & Control Director
Anderson County has named its new director of Animal Care & Control. According to a Monday morning announcement, Damon McKenna of Knoxville started Thursday in his new position as director of Anderson County Animal Care & Control. McKenna comes to Anderson County with a combined 26 years of animal welfare...
2 members of ACSO injured–one critically–in traffic accident
Two members of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were injured last week, one critically, when an off-duty deputy from Campbell County struck them with his pickup truck. The accident happened last Monday, August 1st, at around 11:15 pm on Clover Circle in Campbell County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. Off-duty Anderson County Reserve Deputy David Lucas Shoffner was helping his wife, ACSO reserve deputy Constance Nicole Shoffner, fix a chain on a small dirt bike by the side of the road, according to the THP, when a pickup driven by off-duty Campbell County Deputy Raymond Surber struck them and the motorcycle.
Man jailed in Knox after attack in Campbell
A Campbell County Sheriff’s Office employee attempting to provide mobile crisis services was stabbed Friday evening, allegedly by a man she was trying to help. LaFollette Police say that 54-year-old Angela Worley of Jacksboro was contacted by 40-year-old Cameron Jones, who asked her to drive him to the Tennova Hospital in LaFollette for an evaluation.
Man sentenced in 2019 crash that killed two
A Wartburg man was sentenced this week after his conviction earlier this year on charges stemming from a fatal 2019 car crash that authorities say happened as the result of a “drag race.”. Now-21-year-old Holden Jeffrey Melton was convicted in April on eight charges including two counts each of...
