Read full article on original website
Related
We've been living in a tent for 5 months because we couldn't afford our $1,200 rent. Now we're preparing for winter in Maine.
Lauren Bahre and her husband left their home under threat of eviction as they couldn't make rent. They now live in a tent moored in a national park.
Search continues for missing Maine toddler and her parents
Authorities in Maine continue their desperate search for Nicholas Hansen, Jill Sidebotham, and their two-year-old child who were last seen by family members on June 27th before a camping trip. NBC News’ George Solis reports on how Sidebotham’s family fears for their daughter and granddaughter’s safety as the parents are said to be no longer romantically involved. July 21, 2022.
Escaped capybara spotted wandering loose in Missouri
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- A Missouri resident said she was shocked during a recent drive when she spotted an unusual animal: a loose capybara, the world's largest living rodent. Christine Ziarkowski said she was driving on Horseshoe Bend, in the Lake of the Ozarks area, when she spotted the animal near the Blue Cat Lodge.
‘Law and Order’ Actor Sam Waterston Visits Maine Over the Weekend
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you're even remotely a fan of crime drama television shows, you almost assuredly know the name, face or voice of actor Sam Waterston. Waterston has played district attorney Jack McCoy on NBC's original iteration of "Law & Order" for 17 seasons. The show ran from 1994 until 2010 before being revived in 2022, and Waterston's portrayal of McCoy was so popular, he's been deemed a "living landmark" in New York. But Sam Waterston also has other deep-rooted passions and one of them was on display during a visit to Maine last weekend.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Authentic Hobbit House For Sale in Vermont
Just when you thought the only Hobbits were in New Zealand or Middle Earth, an authentic hobbit house has hit the market in Vermont. Literally tucked into the Green Mountains, this tiny but mighty home is a huge hit on Airbnb but could be the place you next call home.
Comments / 0