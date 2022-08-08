Read full article on original website
Who knew a six-hour documentary about a Hollywood marriage would be so electrifying? | Emma Brockes
The Last Movie Stars, about power couple Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, also proves a devastating portrait of an era, says Guardian columnist Emma Brockes
The One Record in the World George Harrison Would’ve Chosen to Listen to for the Rest of His Life
If George Harrison had to choose one record to listen to for the rest of his life, it would've been an Indian record. George loved Indian music.
Top Hollywood lawyer Bert Fields dies at 93 after COVID battle
Bert Fields, the prominent and feared Hollywood litigator who represented such stars as Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman, Michael Jackson and Mel Brooks, died Sunday. He was 93. The Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger attorney died at his Malibu home in the presence of his wife, Barbara Guggenheim, a spokesman confirmed in a statement Monday. He died of complications stemming from long COVID, the spokesman added.
Hollywood actress Mary Alice dies at 80: The star was best known for TV's A Different World and the movie Sparkle, and played The Oracle in Matrix Revolutions
Hollywood film and TV actress Mary Alice has died at the age of 80. The Tony and Emmy award winning star passed away on Wednesday in New York City, according to the New York Police Department which spoke to Variety. Her cause of death is not yet known. The star...
Gabourey Sidibe Was Told to ‘Quit’ Hollywood By 1 of Her Favorite Actors
Sometimes criticism comes from unexpected places. Gabourey Sidibe met an actor she admired -- who promptly told her not to pursue acting.
Taurean Blacque, Emmy-Nominated 'Hill Street Blues' Star, Dies at 82
Taurean Blacque, best known for his role on Hill Street Blues, has died. He was 82. Blacque died Thursday in Atlanta, Georgia, following a brief illness. His death was confirmed by his family in a statement to Deadline. Blacque -- born Herbert Middleton Jr. -- began his acting career on...
‘I Dream of Jeannie’ Star Barbara Eden Said She Was ‘Careful’ Around ‘Playboy’ Desi Arnaz
I Dream of Jeannie aired in 1965, but its star, Barbara Eden, actually appeared in another iconic TV show beforehand. I Love Lucy took to the air more than a decade before Eden headlined I Dream of Jeannie. The former, starring Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, aired its first episode in 1951 and ended in 1957. However, before it ended, Barbara Eden scored her third onscreen role in I Love Lucy. In recalling her experience on set, she had two very different takes on each half of the show’s famous couple.
Clu Gulager, Renowned Character Actor in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, a beloved character who appeared in small parts in some hugely successful movies, has passed away. He was nearing his 94th birthday. Gulager’s passing was announced by Quentin Tarantino’s New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, where he made frequent appearances and his films were paid tribute. “Clu Gulager, 1928 – 2022. A beautiful life filled with family, friends, and films, Clu will always have a seat in our front row. We send our love to John, Tom, Diane, and to all the lives he touched.”
Where Is Joanne Woodward Now? A New HBO Docuseries Explores Her Story
Oscar winner, philanthropist, and Golden Age icon Joanne Woodward is synonymous with the best of Hollywood. As the oldest Best Actress Academy Award winner and one of the first people to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, she's had a successful career spanning six decades — and it's easy to see why Joanne would be the subject of fascination.
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Chris Rock Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys, Source Says -- Here's Why
Chris Rock will not be taking the awards show stage as host anytime soon. A source tells ET that the comedian turned down the offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards. The source reveals that Rock was approached to host this year's Emmy's but turned down the job. "He's in the middle of his tour and is preparing for the taping of his comedy special, which will be taping this fall," the source says.
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Magnum, PI actor Roger E Mosley dies aged 83
The actor, who portrayed Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin on all eight seasons of the crime drama, died from injuries incurred in a car accident
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Micky Dolenz Said 1 Monkees Album Captured the ‘Insanity’ Around the Group
The Monkees' Micky Dolenz said you can hear the Prefab Four fans screaming on one of the band's albums. The album was not released for decades.
John Travolta, "Welcome Back, Kotter" and "Saturday Night Fever"
John Travolta's Vinnie Barbarino was the undisputed swaggering leader of the pack. The pack as in Sweathogs, that is - a gang of benign hoodlums who were street-wise hinge pins on ABC's classic 1970s TV show Welcome Back, Kotter. They were unable – or unwilling – to make it in the normal classes at James Buchanan High School in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. "This is my place and these are my people," Vinnie was known to have said...or more like, announce.
Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at 74
Trixie Flynn, who served as an invaluable personal assistant to such Hollywood A-listers as James Gandolfini, Steve McQueen, James L. Brooks, Jack Nicholson and Robert De Niro, has died. She was 74. Flynn died July 22 of sudden respiratory failure at her home in Marietta, Georgia, her son, theater scenic designer Seamus M. Bourne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterRoseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Pat Rosson, Kid Actor on 'The Andy Griffith Show' and 'The Young Marrieds,' Dies at 69John Steiner, Actor in 'Caligula,' Dies at 81 Flynn spent 12 years working for Gandolfini and was an...
Jane Lynch Moves Up Exit From ‘Funny Girl’ on Broadway
Jane Lynch will depart the Broadway production of Funny Girl earlier than previously announced. The actor and comedian, who had been playing Mrs. Brice, mother to the show’s lead, Fanny, will now end her run on Aug. 14 due to a planned vacation. The production had previously said that Lynch would end her run after the Sept. 4 performance.
Michelle Yeoh to Receive AFI Honorary Degree (Exclusive)
Michelle Yeoh, the veteran Malaysian actress who is currently generating Oscar buzz for her performance in this spring’s breakout A24 hit Everything Everywhere All at Once, will be conferred with a Doctorate of Fine Arts by the American Film Institute “for contributions of distinction to the art of the moving image,” The Hollywood Reporter has learned. The presentation of that honor to Yeoh, as well as a Doctorate of Communication Arts to AFI Trustee Emeritus Lawrence Herbert — the inventor of a variety of color systems who joined the AFI Board of Trustees in 1987 and served until 2017, and who...
‘Lucy And Desi’ Team On Finding Hidden Gems To Tell Love Story Of Lucille Ball And Desi Arnaz: “We Struck Gold” – Contenders TV: The Nominees
Click here to read the full article. Mark Monroe, writer-producer of the Emmy-nominated documentary Lucy and Desi, calls Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz “the most powerful couple probably Hollywood has ever seen.” Not only did the pair found Desilu Studios, a major independent production company, but they created one of the most beloved TV programs of all time with I Love Lucy. That show introduced all sorts of innovations that remain industry standards today, including the practice of taping sitcoms before a live audience, shooting with multiple cameras, syndication, and re-runs. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “The innovations… we take...
