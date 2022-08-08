Read full article on original website
Germany promotes a Jewish orchestra
Culture minister Claudia Roth has named 16 orchestras that will receive an extra 400,000 Euros in special funding as part of the ‘Exzellente Orchesterlandschaft Deutschland’ initiative launched by her predecessor, Monika Grütters. The full list reads:. Concerto Köln. Dresdner Philharmonie. Ensemble Resonanz. Freiburger Barockorchester. Jewish Chamber...
Unsung maestro of Russian music turns 90
Barely noticed either at home or abroad, the vastly respected conductor Vladimir Fedoseyev turned 90 this weekend. Never an attention seeker, Fedoseyev was among the most reliable performers of Russian music, with a career that encompassed Moscow, Vienna and Tokyo. Head of the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra of Moscow Radio from...
Ancient sanctuary used by Roman soldiers nearly 2,000 years ago found in the Netherlands
One of the most extensive ancient Roman temple complexes in northern Europe, which includes sacrificial altars used by soldiers on a far frontier of the Roman Empire, has been unearthed in the Netherlands. The first century A.D. site — known as a temple sanctuary — was located near the fork...
2 weeks after the Nazis captured Paris, the British launched their own mission to knock out what was left of France's navy
The British navy went to French Algeria in July 1940 intending to "use whatever force may be necessary" to keep French warships out of Axis hands.
A London museum agrees to return more than 70 pieces of looted Nigerian art
A British museum says it will return dozens of artifacts to the Nigerian government that were taken forcibly more than a century ago. The Horniman Museum and Gardens in London plans to hand over 72 objects — which notably include a share of sculptures known as Benin bronzes — that were looted from Benin City in southern Nigeria during a British military invasion in 1897, according to the museum's Board of Trustees.
Is British Museum’s stance shifting on Parthenon marbles return?
“Stolen goods”; “Looted by the Brits”; “Did you steal this like the Parthenon marbles?”. A glance at the social media channels of the British Museum underlines why, when it comes to the long-disputed Acropolis sculptures, it is so eager to “change the temperature of the debate”.
Why Hitler and Stalin Hated Esperanto, the 135-Year-Old Language of Peace
In the late 1800s, the city of Białystok—which was once Polish, then Prussian, then Russian and is today again part of Poland—was a hub of diversity, with large numbers of Poles, Germans, Russians and Yiddish-speaking Ashkenazi Jews. Each group spoke a different language and viewed members of the other communities with suspicion.
Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?
More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a European king whose nickname lives on through wireless technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute.Chronicles from the Middle Ages say King Harald “Bluetooth” Gormsson of Denmark acquired his nickname courtesy of a tooth, probably dead, that looked bluish. One chronicle from the time also says the Viking king was buried in Roskilde, in Denmark, in the late 10th century. But a Swedish archaeologist and a Polish researcher recently claimed in separate publications that they have pinpointed his most probable burial site in the village...
The Schoolteacher Who Saved Her Students From the Nazis
It took Anna Essinger six months of planning to devise the remarkable secret escape of her entire school from Nazi Germany. On the critical day, October 5, 1933, the 54-year-old headmistress’ most trusted staff members spread out in a network of three teams across Germany. Parents and children quietly made their way to preassigned railway stations along the three key rail routes out of the country. Martin Schwarz, the school’s teacher of religious affairs, was to lead one group, discreetly picking up a child at each station along the Rhine River from Basel. Anna’s sister, the school nurse, Paula Essinger, set out from Munich to Herrlingen and on to Stuttgart and Mannheim, also collecting pupils on the way. Hanna Bergas, who taught English, French and art history, led the final group across northern Germany.
String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us
Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
The Roman Colosseum: Facts about the gladiatorial arena
The Colosseum was the largest amphitheater built in ancient Rome. The massive arena held thousands of spectators, who packed the stands to watch gladiators battle to the death and fight exotic animals, such as lions. Built in A.D. 72, the four-story amphitheater soon towered nearly 165 feet (50 meters) high. The Roman Empire used the Colosseum for more than four centuries before it ceased to function as a sporting arena as spectators lost interest in the type of grisly public entertainment it provided.
Vienna Opera mourns a press officer
The urbane, unfailingly cooperative Lothar Knessl has died, aged 95. The world’s media knew his has the obliging and unflappable press officer of the Vienna State Opera during the Claudio Abbado 1980s. Those who knew him a little better were aware that he was a driving force in contemporary...
Vatican cardinal honors Jewish convert, tells his own story
ROME — (AP) — A Vatican cardinal marked the 80th anniversary Tuesday of the gas chamber killing of the Jewish-born Catholic convert Edith Stein by celebrating a Mass near the former Auschwitz death camp and telling the story of his own family’s Jewish origins and their fate under the Nazis.
Here's The Museum You Should Visit If You Want To See The Night Watch
There are few who don't know the name Rembrandt van Rijn, a prolific 17th century artist who used many mediums to manipulate the movement of light and darkness in his paintings. His deeply intimate self portraits and exaggerated details are often referenced in art history to understand the richness of the Baroque period. Many of these paintings are small in size, pulling you into Rembrandt's world (via Biography). However, one of the artist's most famous paintings isn't afraid to take up space — it clocks in at approximately 12 feet high and 14 feet wide (via Daily Art Magazine).
Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida
The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
Polish Auschwitz survivor, novelist Zofia Posmysz dies at 98
Zofia Posmysz, a Polish World War II-era resistance fighter who survived the Auschwitz and Ravensbrück concentration camps and later became a journalist and novelist, has died at 98.The Auschwitz-Birkenau state memorial museum said Posmysz died Monday in a hospice in OÅwiÄcim, the southern Polish town where Auschwitz was located during Nazi Germany's wartime occupation of Poland.She would have turned 99 in two weeks.Posmysz, a Roman Catholic Pole, was born on Aug. 23, 1923, in Krakow.She was 18 when she was arrested in 1942 for her association with the Polish resistance in Krakow. After spending more than two years at...
Irving Berlin’s daughter dies
America’s totemic songwriter lived to the vast age of 101. His daughter, Mary Ellen Barrett, has just died at 95. One of her three sisters, Linda, lives on at 90.
V&A's Frankenstein at centre of monstrous row: Californian museum insists seven-foot Boris Karloff dummy was sold 'without their consent' and should be returned to their collection
A dummy of Frankenstein's monster being held at the V&A has sparked a trans-Atlantic ownership row after a US museum called for it to be repatriated. The wooden mannequin, which stands at seven ft, is based on actor Boris Karloff, who played the creature in films created in the 1930s and 1940s.
Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates
Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
Who were the ancient Goths, Visigoths and Ostrogoths?
The Goths were a people who flourished in Europe throughout ancient times and into the Middle Ages. Sometimes called "barbarians," they are famous for sacking the city of Rome in A.D. 410. After the Western Roman Empire diminished, two Gothic kingdoms rose: the short-lived Visigoths and the longer-lasting Ostrogoths. The...
