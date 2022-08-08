ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slipped Disc

String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us

Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Slipped Disc

Anna Netrebko will sing from next month in Vienna

The formerly banned Russian soprano is due to appear at a charity event, ‘Austria for Life’, in the courtyard of Schönbrunn Palace on September 10. Just one aria: ‘O Himmel, welch’ Entzücken’ from an obscure Beethoven cantata. She is expected back at the...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Jonas Kaufmann jumps in for blackface Aida

The Arena di Verona has landed the German-Austrian tenor for his first full opera in the venue. Unfortunately it is Radames in an elderly production of Aida where the title singer blacks up (pictured) contrary to current opera norms. In this Verona cast, the Ukrainian Liudmyla Monastyrska will be applying the boot polish.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Germany promotes a Jewish orchestra

Culture minister Claudia Roth has named 16 orchestras that will receive an extra 400,000 Euros in special funding as part of the ‘Exzellente Orchesterlandschaft Deutschland’ initiative launched by her predecessor, Monika Grütters. The full list reads:. Concerto Köln. Dresdner Philharmonie. Ensemble Resonanz. Freiburger Barockorchester. Jewish Chamber...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

6 Festivals review – schmaltzy coming-of-age drama goes for the heartstrings

Macario De Souza’s coming-of-age drama opens idyllically, with its three young principal characters on a dinghy floating down a sunkissed river while partaking in that most ’Strayan of recreations: drinking goon straight from the bag. As if this moment wasn’t sweet enough, in a two-buck-chuck kind of way, James (Rory Potter), Summer (Yasmin Honeychurch) and Maxie (Rasmus King) then sing Powerfinger’s My Happiness in soul-stirring unity, Maxie even standing up for the chorus as a lens flare lights up the frame. James caps off a beautiful moment by delivering the salutation, “Cheers, cunts!”
MOVIES
Slipped Disc

Maestros mourn America’s top conducting teacher

The death of Larry Rachleff yesterday has cast a pall over the conducting profession. The cause was non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Larry was 67. Larry, who lived in Houston with his family, was Professor of Orchestral Conducting and Music Director of the Shepherd School Symphony and Chamber Orchestras. Before that, he taught at Oberlin. He was also music director of the Rhode Island Philharmonic for 23 years and of the San Antonio Symphony.
HOUSTON, TX
Slipped Disc

Exclusive: Royal Albert Hall loses its head

We hear that Craig Hassall has resigned as the hall’s chief executive. An amiable Australian who recognised the value of classical programming, Hassall joined the hall in 2017. He got tough with the BBC during Covid when they tried to weasel out of giving a proper Proms season. Word...
U.K.
Slipped Disc

So we were talking about the Proms in the pub

Comedian and conductor Rainer Hirsch is running a podcast series called Proms in the Pub. He came round last week for a chat. We discussed whether the Proms still needs the BBC, or could be better run by other players. Think about it. The Proms stood alone until 1927. They...
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

London hall chief is hired by Cleveland

It has been announced in Cleveland that Craig Hassall, chief executive of the Royal Albert Hall, is to be president of Playhouse Square, a venue with seven resident arts companies. Craig, 57, will relocate after Christmas. The remuneration will be considerable. The Royal Albert Hall has yet to confirm his...
CLEVELAND, OH
Slipped Disc

Star cancels Salzburg to do more Pilates

Message from soprano Anita Rachvelishvili, who has withdrawn from singing Amneris in Aida:. Since there is lots of misunderstanding and talks about my cancellations in last few months I wanted to let you know that I am well! My body is not in full singing shape after the birth of Lileana.
FITNESS
Slipped Disc

Irving Berlin’s daughter dies

America’s totemic songwriter lived to the vast age of 101. His daughter, Mary Ellen Barrett, has just died at 95. One of her three sisters, Linda, lives on at 90.
ENTERTAINMENT
lonelyplanet.com

These cities have been named the best in Europe for a city break

A survey of the best cities in Europe for a city break has jointly placed Krakow in Poland and Valencia in Spain at the top. The Which? Travel survey saw 4353 members ranking the cities based on a combination of historic charm, cultural interest, good places to eat and drink and excellent value for money. They also rated accommodation, shopping and ease of getting around to give a complete picture of the city in question.
TRAVEL
LiveScience

Who were the ancient Goths, Visigoths and Ostrogoths?

The Goths were a people who flourished in Europe throughout ancient times and into the Middle Ages. Sometimes called "barbarians," they are famous for sacking the city of Rome in A.D. 410. After the Western Roman Empire diminished, two Gothic kingdoms rose: the short-lived Visigoths and the longer-lasting Ostrogoths. The...
EUROPE
Atlas Obscura

Tokyo Camii & Turkish Culture Center

The upscale Yoyogi-Uehara district of Shibuya City, Tokyo, is mainly known as a quiet residential neighborhood. But it’s also home to a cultural marvel unlike any other: a grand blue mosque towering skyward, the biggest one in Japan, built in splendid Ottoman style. It’s named Tokyo Camii, from Turkish camii “mosque,” and adjacent to it is a branch of the Yunus Emre Institute, as well as a shop offering halal food and Islamic gifts, including Turkish delights and baklavas.
TRAVEL
Harper's Bazaar

A Ukrainian Ballet Corps Stranded in Paris

On an unseasonably sultry afternoon in May, I wind my way down the back stairs of the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris’s First Arrondissement, a Haussmannian hall built in the Italian style in the mid-19th century and one of the city’s premier concert venues. It’s my second visit in two weeks, but it’s easy to get lost navigating the twists and turns of the theater’s narrow corridors, with only the growing crescendo of jingling tambourines emanating from below to serve as my guide.
PERFORMING ARTS
ceoworld.biz

Matera: The Cappadocia of Italy

Matera is surely one of the oldest cities in the world that will take you to the Middle Ages and perhaps further back in time. With the Stone here, the sunset has a different color. The once “shame of Italy” was transformed in 2019 into the cultural capital of Europe and promised a return to history, delicious traditional dishes, hospitable people, and peace of mind. Some people call this place “Cappadocia of Italy” due to the stone formation that allowed people to live inside the caves. It is a must for all travelers looking for something different, something delicious, calm, and full of historical moments. Take this journey and remember that life is an album of beautiful moments. Let’s see together what the place has to offer to every traveler.
TRAVEL
wegotthiscovered.com

A polarizing historical epic is basking in the glow of newfound adulation

Proving for the umpteenth time that Hollywood loves few things more than jumping on a hot bandwagon, the success of Ridley Scott’s Academy Award-winning Gladiator led to a slew of blockbuster historical epics coming down the pipeline. Only one of them managed to earn more money at the box office, though, and it was Troy.
MOVIES

