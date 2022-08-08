ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Irving Berlin
TheDailyBeast

Motown Legend Lamont Dozier Dies at 81, Family Confirms

Lamont Dozier, a Motown songwriter and producer who helped popularize the genre in the 1960s and beyond, has died at 81, his family confirmed Tuesday. Dozier was the middle namesake of the famed Holland-Dozier-Holland team, who wrote and produced hits like “Baby I Need Your Loving” for the Four Tops, “Jimmy Mack” for Martha and the Vandellas, and “How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved by You)” for Marvin Gaye. “I like to call Holland-Dozier-Holland ‘tailors of music.’ They could take any artist, call them into their office, talk to them, listen to them and write them a top 10 song,” Duke Fakir, the last surviving member of Four Tops, told the AP.Read it at Associated Press
Berlin, DE
TMZ.com

John Lennon's Scathing Letter to Paul McCartney Up for Auction

An important piece of Beatles history is up for grabs -- John Lennon's nasty response to a Paul McCartney interview, and it provides tons of insight into the writing duo's complicated relationship. John fired off a letter to Paul days after an interview critical of him and The Beatles appeared...
Slipped Disc

String quartet: How Issey Miyake dressed us

Abolishing the differences of sizes and shapes, liberating women and men from the fashion and society standards. He simply celebrated beauty and life. He was working with local artisans and using very old traditions of sewing, mixing them up with his creation to give them a new life, very much like what we do as a Quartet, to trigger old pieces and bring the new in them the best way we can.
