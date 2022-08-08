Read full article on original website
Related
95.5 FM WIFC
Charges Pending For Stevens Point Man in Shooting Case
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning. Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.
95.5 FM WIFC
Wausau Woman Accused of Straw Gun Purchase
MADISON, WI (WSAU) — A Wausau woman has been accused of making a straw purchase of two firearms earlier this year. Ashley Zastrow is said to have filled out false information on a Firearms Transaction Record, stating that she was the purchaser of the guns when in reality that was not the case.
95.5 FM WIFC
West Sentenced to Life in Prison
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Henry West will never walk free again. The man who shot and killed Patty Grimm, his former boss in the Pine Grove Cemetery in October of 2019 was handed a life sentence without parole Tuesday for the incident. The sentence was part of a deal...
95.5 FM WIFC
Waupaca County DA & Sheriff At Odds
WAUPACA, WI (WSAU) — The battle between Waupaca County’s district attorney and sheriff continued on Monday- the day before the sheriff faces a primary challenger. At issue is a report in a criminal trespass case written by a sheriff’s deputy–then “changed’ or “corrected”, depending on the point of view–and what the implications are of those actions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
95.5 FM WIFC
Stick Figure Vandalism Reported in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — Stick figures on structures in Stevens Point are raising questions about whether it is considered art or vandalism. City officials say in this case, it is vandalism. Mayor Mike Wiza says the stick figures are placed around the city promoting a local artists’ business,...
95.5 FM WIFC
Dozens of Animals Rescued From Home in Hull
TOWN OF HULL, WI (WSAU) — The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office seized nearly two dozen dogs and a cat from a home on Chokecherry Road in Hull Monday. The investigation started with a tip about unsafe living conditions for both people and animals at the home. Officers made an initial investigation, then called in members of the animal control enforcement team to have a look as well.
95.5 FM WIFC
Parked Vehicle Catches Fire, Shuts Down Part of US 51 in Minocqua
MINOCQUA, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — A fire that started in a parked vehicle and spread to a nearby building shut down a portion of US 51 through Minocqua Monday morning. According to WAOW TV, the incident started with an explosion at around 4:20 AM. The fire started in the vehicle, then spread to a nearby printing business.
95.5 FM WIFC
Chucks Win 8th In A Row, Rafters Stay Hot
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Woodchucks (36-31) took on the Lakeshore Chinooks (33-34) in the final game of the series to sweep them up with a final score of 5-2. The Woodchucks extended their winning streak to their longest of the season at eight wins in a row.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.5 FM WIFC
Blues Legends Get Together
We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. In 1972 I was a freshman in high school in Wausau Wisconsin. I did not have an older brother or sister to turn me on to new music. I got what emanated from my transistor radio. It really didn’t pull in the big stations from Chicago and elsewhere so I did not get to hear the classic blues music of that day.
Comments / 0