We continue our look back at the music of 50 years ago….. In 1972 I was a freshman in high school in Wausau Wisconsin. I did not have an older brother or sister to turn me on to new music. I got what emanated from my transistor radio. It really didn’t pull in the big stations from Chicago and elsewhere so I did not get to hear the classic blues music of that day.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO