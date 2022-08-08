I’m a fan of an Irish exit. At the pub, a party, the office – but one place dipping out without detection is not an option is WhatsApp. Whether it's an overzealous hen do chat, a sports team you were part of three years ago, or freshers flatmates you haven’t seen for almost a decade, sometimes you’re just ready to leave a conversation... and the only thing stopping you? Everyone in the group gets notified.

