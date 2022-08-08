SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota government ethics board on Wednesday pressed forward with its investigation of two complaints against Gov. Kristi Noem, resisting an effort from the Republican governor to see them dismissed and extending the time it has to examine the allegations. Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, is under scrutiny from the state’s Government Accountability Board for allegations that she misused the powers of her office by interfering in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license and flying on state-owned airplanes to political events. She has denied any wrongdoing. As attorney general, Jason Ravnsborg last year filed the complaints against Noem. Ravnsborg, a fellow Republican, was removed from office through impeachment in June for his conduct surrounding an unrelated car crash in which he killed a pedestrian. He has continued to bring the complaints as a private citizen. After meeting in a closed-door executive session for roughly one hour, the board’s three retired judges who are evaluating the complaints voted unanimously to deny the governor’s requests to dismiss the complaints. They then voted to give themselves a 60-day extension “for further investigation” to evaluate the merits of the complaints.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO