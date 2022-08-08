Read full article on original website
Carolyn Meyer
2d ago
are you both scared the more IRS people might have time to look into your taxes ? Something has to be done we need to get more green or we won't have a earth to live on and it needs to be faster then what we've been doing ! Then there's you and your party wanting to take away and push back woman's rights ! shame on you both !
Reply(4)
25
Kenneth Maschmeier
2d ago
The bill is 755 pages perhaps some of you should read it. I know I make less than 400,000 so my taxes aren't going up. I don't own a corporation so I won't be affected by the 15% tax.
Reply(8)
11
Judith Mohrmann
2d ago
These two are scared that the rich will now have to pay more. No tax hikes on the average guy just on the wealthy and that's why it's passing. The rich have been skating by while the average guy has carried them.
Reply
7
IN THIS ARTICLE
