wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Fox 59
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cbs4indy.com
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
Fox 59
McMichael's federal sentencing
2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in …. Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition. Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk …. Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant …. Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes …. IMPD arrests man in July...
WISH-TV
Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
WIBC.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
Fox 59
2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in critical condition
A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are under arrest in connection to the shooting of a 38-year-old Morgantown man. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/man-shot-in-morgantown-police-seek-2-suspects/
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
Fox 59
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-columbus-man-crashed-while-driving-drunk-with-juvenile-in-vehicle/
cbs4indy.com
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
‘Heart wrenching’: Family says 81-year-old man with dementia killed in Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are still working to find the person responsible for hitting and killing a man Sunday night on Indianapolis’ southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the area of Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road Sunday night around 11:42 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a […]
cbs4indy.com
Court docs: Slain Indianapolis funeral director was on phone during deadly robbery
INDIANAPOLIS – A slain funeral director was on the phone when he was shot and killed during a weekend robbery. James Dixon III died after being shot outside the funeral home where he worked early Saturday morning. A beloved figure in the community, Dixon was the funeral director at...
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman
UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
Fox 59
Man killed in hit-and-run on Southwest side
IMPD confirmed a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Southwest side late Sunday night. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea...
wbiw.com
Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help
BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
