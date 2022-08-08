ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, IN

wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing or mutilating a vertebrate animal, animal abandonment/neglect, resisting law enforcement and battery of a public safety official.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

McMichael's federal sentencing

2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in …. Cummins joins Eli Lilly in Indiana abortion ban opposition. Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk …. Police arrest 32 out of 50 suspects in drug warrant …. Proposed Indy budget emphasizes tax cut, includes …. IMPD arrests man in July...
MORGANTOWN, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Morgantown, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WISH-TV

Person dies in afternoon shooting in residential area on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died after a Tuesday afternoon shooting in a residential neighborhood on the city’s east side, Indianapolis police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department went to a call of a person shot at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue. That’s southwest of Emerson Avenue and East 38th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Two teens have been arrested for a shooting Sunday night. The victim, 38-year-old Jerry Jones, is in IU Methodist Hospital in critical condition after that shooting. Police were called to the incident at 8:55p.m. where they found Jones with a gunshot wound at the 6700...
MORGANTOWN, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled for missing Hendricks Co. woman

UPDATE: SILVER ALERT cancelled. Hendricks County authorities confirm that Jacqueline Sims was found safe. HENDRICKS COIUNTY, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Jacqueline Sims, 78, a white female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 155 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Sims […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Man killed in hit-and-run on Southwest side

IMPD confirmed a man was killed in a hit-and-run on Southwest side late Sunday night. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

Woman arrested after children approached officer needing help

BEDFORD – A Mitchell woman was arrested on Friday night after a report at 11 p.m. of a possibly intoxicated female driver with four children in her vehicle at Revere’s Food & Fuel on16th Street. Officers checked the parking lot and could not find the woman or the...
BEDFORD, IN

