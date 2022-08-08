ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

INDIANAPOLIS — A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by FOX59, Sierra Lynne Makin, 20, and Zech Hilton Thomsen, 19, were arrested on Aug. 6 on charges of torturing […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Prayer vigil set for funeral director

The community will honor a well-known funeral director who was shot and killed over the weekend. Rose-Hulman Institute’s Free Homework Help Program. Elwood donating portion of sales to honor Officer …. Where is Sherman? Cafe Euclid in Greenwood. Reaction to raid on Mar-a-Lago. Westfield Fire Department experiencing rising calls...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Crawfordsville church starts Kentucky relief effort

As Kentucky preps for a new severe weather threat mid-week, more Hoosiers are preparing to help the areas previously devastated by deadly flooding earlier this month. https://fox59.com/news/crawfordsville-church-starts-kentucky-relief-effort/
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

GreekFest Returns to Indianapolis

It’s one of Central Indiana’s largest and oldest festivals known for authentic Greek cuisine, wines and pastries. Of course, we’re talking about the 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival, better known as “GreekFest.”. One of the organizers for the festival, Lenie Tsakonas, shares more details about the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Did HSE Schools make the grade?

A data-driven analysis of Indiana’s top 20 elementary schools. US News & World Report publishes rankings for Best Colleges, Best High Schools, Best Elementary Schools, Best Middle Schools as well as other educational rankings. The data for schools, kindergarten through 12th grade, can be found at usnews.com/education/k12. Using filters, the data can be sorted by many factors, including school name, grade level, location, and public school type. This provides a valuable data resource for parents as well as school administrators and school board members.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Angela Answers: Rescued animals need help

More than 300 animals were recently removed from an Indiana property, and the Decatur County landowner was arrested. 24 animals were found dead, and 23 had to be euthanized because their health was so awful. Now, an Indiana not for profit is tasked with saving and caring for them. Deb Richards, president of Triple R Equine Ranch joined Angela to discuss how much help they’ve needed.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Man taken into surgery after Morgantown shooting

Police investigate shooting in Morgantown overnight in Johnson County. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea Market. Kylee’s Kitchen: Zapple Crisp recipe...
MORGANTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Chris Kattan coming to Indy

Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Indianapolis woman celebrated for efforts to reach …. Mayor promises record public safety spending in proposed …
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
inkfreenews.com

Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide

WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
WARSAW, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

