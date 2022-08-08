Read full article on original website
Man killed in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the east side of Indianapolis on Tuesday. IMPD officers responded to a report of a person shot at around 6 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Leland Avenue, near the intersection of East 36th Street and Emerson Avenue.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash on Indianapolis' southwest side late Sunday night. IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. A male victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
3 charged with murder, robbery in deadly shooting on Indy's near northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives have arrested three people in connection to a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis in March 2022. (NOTE: The video above is from the initial report of the shooting.) On March 6, police responded to a report of a person shot...
Fox 59
2 arrested after Morgantown shooting left man in critical condition
A 19-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man are under arrest in connection to the shooting of a 38-year-old Morgantown man. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/man-shot-in-morgantown-police-seek-2-suspects/
Male killed in hit-and-run on Mann Road
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
‘Heart wrenching’: Family says 81-year-old man with dementia killed in Indy hit-and-run
INDIANAPOLIS — Investigators are still working to find the person responsible for hitting and killing a man Sunday night on Indianapolis’ southwest side. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the area of Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road Sunday night around 11:42 p.m. after a caller reported seeing a […]
Fox 59
IMPD arrests man in July killing now facing 2nd murder charge in 6 years
A man is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of a man in July. For more go to www.fox59.com.
Third, final suspect charged in man's March shooting death, police say
The third and final suspect in a March homicide near 16th Street and Interstate 70 on the city's northeast side has been arrested and charged, police announced Tuesday.
Fox 59
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. https://fox59.com/news/2-accused-of-hanging-dog-adopted-from-indy-shelter/
Fox 59
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
Antonio Wynn is the third man charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery back in March in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland...
2 people arrested after torturing and killing dog, police say
Indianapolis Animal Care Services is currently assisting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with an investigation after two adults were arrested for torturing and killing a dog.
Fox 59
Funeral director shot and killed outside of business
A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. https://fox59.com/news/funeral-director-shot-killed-outside-of-business/
Fox 59
Police: Columbus man crashed while driving drunk with juvenile in vehicle
A Columbus man faces multiple charges after driving while intoxicated with a juvenile in his vehicle which resulted in a crash and injury. https://fox59.com/news/indycrime/police-columbus-man-crashed-while-driving-drunk-with-juvenile-in-vehicle/
Woman dead, 3 kids escape serious injury in east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three kids were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of East 21st Street, which is just east of North Sherman Drive. Police said the woman was...
Fox 59
Man taken into surgery after Morgantown shooting
Police investigate shooting in Morgantown overnight in Johnson County. Funeral director shot and killed outside of business. Hoosiers to get $200 as part of inflation relief …. Chris Kattan coming to Indy. Spark! Lab Experience at Connor Prairie. Where is Sherman? Emporium 40E Flea Market. Kylee’s Kitchen: Zapple Crisp recipe...
Bloomington woman arrested after 5-year-old critically injured, man dies in crash near Bloomington
A Bloomington woman faces charges after a weekend crash killed a man and left a 5-year-old child in critical condition.
wrtv.com
Man found shot to death in vehicle on Indy's west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was found shot to death inside a vehicle on the city's west side early Saturday, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Officers responded to the 3400 block of Marabou Mills Drive and found the victim around 6 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
wyrz.org
Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Fatal Weekend Accident
DANVILLE- On 08/6/2022 at approximately 9:31 pm, Hendricks County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a pedestrian struck in the 3200 block of West US 36. The initial investigation indicates that a gray GMC SUV was traveling eastbound on US 36 when the pedestrian, who was later identified as Roland Lottman, 59, of Indianapolis walked across the roadway in front of the eastbound vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was unable to avoid striking Lottman. The driver stopped immediately at the scene and called out for help.
