Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
You won't believe how good the Pizza is in Los AngelesVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
Fred Durst’s Wives: Meet The Limp Bizkit Singer’s Spouses Including Reported 4th Wife Arles
Fred Durst is one of the most instantly recognizable figures from the 90s metal scene. As the frontman for Limp Bizkit, Fred released a bunch of nu-metal classics, including hits like “Break Stuff”, “Rollin'”, and “My Way.” The band has even earned three Grammy nominations in the rock categories. While Limp Bizkit continues to perform, Fred has also dabbled in other mediums, including acting and directing.
TMZ.com
Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst Gets Married for a 4th Time
Apparently, it's all about the he said she said "I Do" ... because Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst has gotten married for the 4th time. Their marriage record, obtained by TMZ, says Fred and wife Arles Durst got married in L.A. County ... however, the date they tied the knot is unclear.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Uma Pemmaraju dead at 64 – Founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air on launch date is mourned by fans
NEWS host Uma Pemmaraju, the founding Fox News Channel anchor who was on air during its 1996 launch date, has died at 64. Pemmaraju, who anchored Fox News' America's News Headquarters from the station's base in New York City, died on Tuesday morning. "We are deeply saddened by the death...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Britney Spears Preps for Music Comeback as Elton John “Tiny Dancer” Duet Gets Official Title
“Hold me closer, tiny dancer.” Elton John and Britney Spears’ rumored remake of John’s “Tiny Dancer” officially has a title, “Hold Me Closer,” borrowing from the first three words to the chorus to the 1972 single. “Hold Me Closer” was officially confirmed Monday by a rep for Universal Music’s Interscope Records, home to John, though little else is known about the new track including release date. John shared the single artwork on social media and it features a rocket (for John) and a red rose (for Spears) set against a blush pink backdrop. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears Won't Have...
thebrag.com
Watch Taylor Swift shock fans by joining HAIM onstage for two songs
HAIM fans in London were given an added treat last night when none other than Taylor Swift joined the group onstage. Swift joined the pop-rock trio at the city’s O2 Arena on Thursday, July 21st for a rendition of ‘Gasoline’, their collaborative track, and a version of Swift’s own song ‘Love Story’.
How the Charles Manson Song ‘Cease to Exist’ Ended up on the Beach Boys Album ’20/20′ (Under a Different Name)
Cult leader Charles Manson actually wrote one song for The Beach Boys, released under a different title. Here's what we know about 'Cease to Exist.'
Mötley Crüe were apparently caught using a backing track for Tommy Lee's drumming
In a new video, it appears Mötley Crüe were using a backing drum track live as Tommy Lee fails to join in on time
Watch Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi Reunite to Perform ‘Paranoid’
Black Sabbath bandmates Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi reunited onstage in their hometown of Birmingham, England, performing during the closing ceremonies of the Commonwealth Games. The performance, which can be watched below, initially began with a brief snippet of “Iron Man,” the group’s classic 1971 single. Osbourne then rose up...
Beatles Fans Used to Break Into George Harrison’s House and Steal Things
Pattie Boyd kept some of her belongings at George Harrison's house before they married. She said some fans broke in and stole things.
Britney Spears collaborates with Elton John on new song
Britney Spears has made a comeback to the music industry with a new song collaborating with Sir Elton John.The track is called “Hold Me Closer,” a new version of Sir Elton’s classic “Tiny Dancer.”It is Spears’ first song since her conservatorship, in which her personal and business life was controlled by her father and an attorney, was terminated in November 2021.Sir Elton announced the release on Monday, 8 August, sharing an image on Instagram that said “Hold Me Closer” with a rose and a rocket emoji.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears announces engagement to Sam AsghariBritney Spears’ fiance responds to fans calling for star to get prenupBritney Spears reassures fans after deactivating Instagram account
Score! Bella Hadid Is Wearing Soccer Socks With Heels
Click here to read the full article. Bella Hadid is undoubtedly one of the biggest trendsetters right now and every street-style paparazzi run-in and Instagram post provides fans with new outfit ideas. Maybe Bella Hadid has inspired you to wear teeny-tiny sunglasses and incredibly baggy jeans or a micro-mini skirt. Though these trends are now mainstream, they started when Bella Hadid chose to take a fashion risk and rose to popularity, despite the haters. Well, it looks like it’s time for the supermodel to start a new trend—this time, Bella Hadid wore soccer socks and heels. The model was photographed heading...
Mötley Crüe Confused for Their Hair Metal Parody Foes Steel Panther on Prime Video Doc Poster
Click here to read the full article. During those hazy, heady, hair-heavy days of glam metal in the Eighties, one could maybe be forgiven for occasionally mistaking one massive-mulleted band for another at first glance. But 40 years later, it looks like Amazon Prime Video has committed the victimless — but instantly meme-able — sin of not just confusing two groups, but two groups from two completely different eras also don’t exactly have the best relationship: The poster for the 2020 doc Rock ‘n Roll Icon: Mötley Crüe does not feature a photo of Mötley Crüe, but rather contemporary hair...
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
What The Wonder Years’ Studio And Fred Savage Have Said About His Firing Stemming From Accusations Of Misbehavior With Young Crewmembers
ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot amassed relatively solid buzz during its first season on the air and managed to earn itself a second-season renewal from the network as a result. However, the show will be moving forward without one key figure, series director and EP Fred Savage, who was fired after a misconduct investigation a few months ago. Since then, more alleged details on Savage’s dismissal have come to light, including Savage’s purported misbehavior with younger crew members. Amid the situation, both he and the studio behind the dramedy have made statements on the matter.
Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On
The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
toofab.com
Ozzy Osbourne Back with Surprise Performance for First Time After 'Major Operation'
The heavy metal icon was released from a Los Angeles hospital in June after undergoing a procedure wife Sharon said would "determine the rest of his life." Earlier this summer, Sharon Osbourne and the entire rock and entertainment community were holding their collective breaths as rocker Ozzy Osbourne underwent what the talk show host called a "major operation."
