Lower Paxton Township, PA

letsgobrandon
2d ago

So sad. Please make her take her drivers test every year... I doubt she should be behind the wheel of any vehicle... now two people are dead. 🙏🙏🙏prayers for all those left behind. 🙏🙏🙏

Lynn
2d ago

After this incident, she should lose her license, period! If she didn't see the motorcycle, than she is not capable of driving!

Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lower Paxton Township, PA
Lower Paxton Township, PA
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
SAINT PAUL, MN
abc27.com

22-year old dies in York County crash

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
#Police#Motorcycle Crash
WBRE

Video leads to animal cruelty charges against city official

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a Wilkes-Barre city official after they say a video showed him “violently” attacking two dogs. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of animal abuse. A witness told police that she recorded video of a […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
wdac.com

Two Fatal York County Crashes

YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
YORK COUNTY, PA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts 18-year-old killed, four others seriously injured, after terrible weekend crash

An 18-year-old has been killed and four others seriously injured after a terrible weekend crash. According to Upton Police, on Saturday, just after 9:00 p.m., the Upton Police and Upton Fire/EMS Departments responded to the intersection of Glenview Street and Pearl Street for å reported single vehicle crash with multiple injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda of Bellingham was operating a 2019 Acura ILX sedan travelling North on Glenview Street when Holanda’s vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on the front passenger side of the vehicle before overturing on Glenview Street.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects -  a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
SAINT PAUL, MN
WGAL

Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary

MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner

NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
NESCOPECK, PA
Paso Robles Daily News

Armed robbery reported at North County store

– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
ATASCADERO, CA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

