Read full article on original website
letsgobrandon
2d ago
So sad. Please make her take her drivers test every year... I doubt she should be behind the wheel of any vehicle... now two people are dead. 🙏🙏🙏prayers for all those left behind. 🙏🙏🙏
Reply
5
Lynn
2d ago
After this incident, she should lose her license, period! If she didn't see the motorcycle, than she is not capable of driving!
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upcoming Community Fairs in and Around Lancaster, PA [2022]Melissa FrostLancaster County, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
These Pennsylvania Towns Were Ranked as Some of the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenPennsylvania State
3 Vineyards and Wineries in and Around Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Police Vehicle Involved In Crash: Pennsylvania State Police
A marked police vehicle was involved in a crash in central police on Tuesday, August 9, authorities say. The crash happened at the intersection of West Lexington and Temperance Hill roads in Penn Township, Northern Lancaster County Regional police stated in a release. The NLCRPD vehicle required a tow but...
Teen dies after incident involving wood chipper: Pa. state police
Update: Pa. teen dies after clothes get pulled into wood chipper: authorities. A 17-year-old boy died after an incident involving a wood chipper on Tuesday afternoon in North Whitehall Township, Pennsylvania State Police confirm. The incident was reported at 1:39 p.m. in the 3700 block of Excelsior Road, Trooper Nathan...
Pa. woman used ‘spellbook’ pages to set car on fire: police
A Somerset County woman, known to practice witchcraft, set fire to a car last month, according to police. Although a spellbook was involved, magic is not suspected in the arson. 47-year-old Kristy Malzi, of Hollsopple, is charged with reckless burning, terroristic threats and simple assault in Cambria County, according to...
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington State Police conducting patrols on speeding and distracted driving
All drivers traveling to and from Pullman will notice more WSP officers.
Police looking for Pa. man connected to arson at house with more than 150 gallons of gasoline
A West Philadelphia house was found vacant with 150 gallons of gasoline inside last week. Now police are looking for the son of the homeowners, believing he is connected to a fire that occurred at the house hours after the gasoline was removed. Officials discovered the gasoline at the home...
St. Paul police recover 8 guns in search for drive-by shooting suspect
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they recovered eight guns in the course of searching for and arresting a suspect in a drive-by shooting Monday.The 22-year-old suspect was also wanted in connection with vehicle thefts, fleeing police, assault and possessing a firearm without a permit, police said. He has not yet been charged.While executing a search warrant on the 1500 block of Wilson Avenue East, police recovered seven handguns and an AR-15. One of the handguns was stolen, and another had an illegal automatic switch on it, police said.Officers also recovered "multiple boxes of ammunition," police said, as well as marijuana and keys to four rental vehicles.
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video leads to animal cruelty charges against city official
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police charged a Wilkes-Barre city official after they say a video showed him “violently” attacking two dogs. According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, they were called to the 200 block of South Main Street for a report of animal abuse. A witness told police that she recorded video of a […]
wdac.com
Two Fatal York County Crashes
YORK COUNTY – York County Regional Police are investigating a fatal Sunday morning crash in East Manchester Township. Police responded around 4:52 a.m. and reported a 22-year-old male driver lost control of his vehicle on Gut Road near Second Street, left the roadway, and struck a tree. The driver died at the scene. Two other passengers in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Their names and conditions were not released. A Thursday evening single vehicle crash in York County has claimed a life. PSP York reports that 46-year-old Patricia Cooper of no fixed address was westbound on Bryansville Road in Delta. Witnesses report that her car had been swerving on the road before it struck a tree around 9:15 p.m. Cooper was unrestrained and unconscious at the scene. She was rushed to York Hospital where she died. The York County Coroner’s office ruled the death as accidental.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts 18-year-old killed, four others seriously injured, after terrible weekend crash
An 18-year-old has been killed and four others seriously injured after a terrible weekend crash. According to Upton Police, on Saturday, just after 9:00 p.m., the Upton Police and Upton Fire/EMS Departments responded to the intersection of Glenview Street and Pearl Street for å reported single vehicle crash with multiple injuries. The preliminary investigation revealed that 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda of Bellingham was operating a 2019 Acura ILX sedan travelling North on Glenview Street when Holanda’s vehicle left the roadway striking a tree on the front passenger side of the vehicle before overturing on Glenview Street.
Tractor Supply Co. larceny leads to drug bust
An alleged larceny at the Tractor Supply co. in the Town of Cortlandville lead to a large drug bust over the weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police arrest 4 juveniles after chase ends in crash on I-35E
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Four teenagers were arrested after a police chase ended in a crash on northbound I-35E near Little Canada Road late Saturday afternoon.St. Paul police say they spotted a vehicle they believed to be a stolen rental car. They had been tracking the vehicle using GPS from the rental company.Officers requested help from the state patrol, which dispatched a helicopter in response.Stop sticks were attempted on the allegedly stolen car, which then swerved and hit the median. Police say the suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot from officers.Police quickly arrested the fleeing suspects - a 14-year-old boy and three girls ages ranging 15-17 years old. Two of the girls were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
WGAL
Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
Smoke inhalation killed at least 5 of 10 in Pa. house fire: coroner
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Authorities say at least half of the 10 people found dead after an early morning fire in northeastern Pennsylvania died of smoke inhalation. The Luzerne County coroner’s office said autopsies on the victims of the early Friday blaze in Nescopeck began Saturday. Examinations by Dr. Gary Ross were completed on three adult females, one adult male and a female child, the office said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
4 arrested, charged in missing Ohio man’s murder
Four people have now been arrested and charged in the murder of Victor Huff, of Lakewood, whose body was discovered two days after he was reported missing.
Armed robbery reported at North County store
– On Saturday at approximately 3:55 p.m., the Atascadero Police Department received a 911 call from an employee at Home Depot in Atascadero advising a clerk had been a victim of an armed robbery. On arrival, police units contacted the employee and learned that the suspect walked into the nursery...
Bloodied woman 'yelling for help' in NJ semi-truck found; 'criminal activity' ruled out: police
Authorities in New Jersey are searching for a white tractor-trailer after a bloodied woman was seen “yelling for help” from its cab on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 9