ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipston, MA

Local view: Ruth's junk yard shows her love for hunting and nature

By Carole Gariepy
The Gardner News
The Gardner News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i1Jeq_0h8nn17N00

How would you like to live next door to a junk yard? Most people wouldn't select that for a choice location. But that's where we live, and it's the most interesting junk yard you could imagine.

All junk yards have a name and the sign on this one says, "Ruth's Junk Yard." Ruth created it, and it's filled with the things that are a big part of her and her husband Rick's life — turkeys, moose, bear, deer, hunters holding guns, ducks and pheasants; also peacocks, chickens, dogs and some flowers.

Ruth and Rick French live in Phillipston. Both are hunters. The objects in her junk yard display the hunting they enjoy, but they do not tell about the major outreach they have made to the hunting community and their service to conservation. Volunteerism to protect the environment and make hunting a safe sport are a big part of their lives.

For almost 20 years, Ruth and Rick have taught hunter education classes to hundreds of people in many communities. Knowing the hunting laws and gun safety procedures are extremely important to respect and follow. Their classes teach animal habits and stress respect for the environment.

In addition to the adult education classes, they have taught a youth turkey hunt course to 12- to 17-year-olds. And on the Saturday before the regular turkey season opens, they take them hunting. One of the youths who took the class — now an adult hunter — spoke about the excellent experience it was.

It is impressive to see the respect hunters have for nature and how the hunting seasons are designed to keep a good balance of the natural world. Our ancestors depended on hunting for sustenance and that maintained balance. Just imagine if we had too many bears or moose or deer. We'd certainly have more highway accidents and a bigger tick problem than we already have.

And, importantly for the hunter, they are participating in a sport that's good for their health — being outdoors, walking, breathing fresh air and appreciating nature. Activities that benefit everyone.

Furthermore, the money brought in from hunting licenses is used for conservation. Turkeys wouldn't have made a comeback without that effort. Money is also used to buy land, so that animals will have good habitats. The conservation areas for the animals give people places for hiking and enjoying the natural world. It also prevents over-development.

Ruth and Rick French have received awards for their volunteer outreach to the sporting community. They received the State Conservation Award for service to youth and conservation; the Massachusetts Environmental Police Officers Association Award for their many years of volunteer service; and the Youth Mentor Award, presented by the Worcester County League of Sportsmen's Clubs Award, for outstanding work with youth, the hunter education program and all they do for the sporting community.

It's important during this time of gun problems to bring awareness of the importance of hunting and the preparation that a hunter must have. It's wonderful to have people like Ruth and Rick French, who reach out to bring safety and respect to the hunting sport.

Ruth's junk yard also has chickens and peacocks and dogs to show the love of the animals on their farm, and the scattering of flowers throughout makes it a junk yard of beauty as well as meaning. There's a lot to contemplate when one looks at her junk. It's a junk yard anyone would be proud to live next door to.

Carole Gariepy is a Phillipston resident and author of “Dragging Gerry around the World” and “Why Go There?”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUPE

Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?

Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
PITTSFIELD, MA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Adams, MA USA

Found while hiking the AT south through Massachusetts outside the small town of north Adams. I’ll will carry it through to springer Mountain, GA.
ADAMS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
Phillipston, MA
universalhub.com

Baby wheel in Dorchester Bay

You really need spell checking and proof reading before you post. Seriously multiple articles has had many errors in simple spelling, like the article about the baby wheel, it's whale, just look before you settle for what it say and you might have a chance at writing articles that people read for news, rather than to make fun of you.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

'There will be a sadness:' Long-time Denholm building tenant Randy Feldman says sale of iconic building is bittersweet

WORCESTER, Mass. - Randy Feldman opened his law practice in the Denholm Building in 1989. At the time, he was a young lawyer looking for a chance. "Wanted cheap rent to try and build up a practice, and wanted to be around other lawyers that would lend a little more credibility that I didn't really have yet," said Feldman with a laugh.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

More than 40 local restaurants participate in Worcester Restaurant Week

WORCESTER, Mass. - Worcester Restaurant Week is back and in its second week of the Summer Edition. More than 40 restaurants in and around Worcester are participating this year. They're all offering special three-course meals for $28.22. O’Connor’s Restaurant is offering six different appetizers, six desserts, and eight entrees as...
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Junk#The Hunting#Turkey#Linus Hunting#Linus Hiking#Linus Outdoor
universalhub.com

This storm was not messing around

Joan was at Nahant Beach this afternon when the storm showed up and just burst right over her head. She managed to get a couple of good shots "just before we grabbed our stuff and made a mad dash for the car." Chelsea Scanner watched the storm advance from Chelsea,...
EVERETT, MA
Seacoast Current

5 Beach Boys Connections to New England You Never Knew About

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. 2022 marks the 60th Anniversary of The Beach Boys. But despite promises of grand celebrations and perhaps even reunion events…well, as The Boys sang themselves, “It won't be long ‘til summertime is through…”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

To Do List: Seafood festival, pickleball tournament, paint party

BOSTON - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, there's a seafood festival, a pickleball tournament, a Revolutionary War reenactment and a paint party.BOSTON SEAFOOD FESTIVALIt's a full day of celebrating seafood and local fishing. The Boston Seafood Festival is taking place Sunday.On the schedule - chef demos, an oyster shucking contest, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to try some of the best seafood around.One of the festival highlights is an all-day lobster bake overlooking Boston Harbor.bostonseafoodfestival.org When: Sunday, August 7 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.)Where: Boston Fish PierCost: Lobster Bake: $55.95General admission adult: $20General admission...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Hiking
WNAW 94.7

Careful: This Common MA Insect Can be Life-Threatening to You

One thing that I have noticed this summer is I am seeing a lot of yellowjacket wasps in my deck area at my home in Pittsfield. The activity started up last summer and has continued to increase this year. There are some openings that I have sealed up that haven't done the trick as the wasps keep coming back. I purchased a yellow jacket trap and that has been doing a great job as the activity has greatly decreased.
PITTSFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Sal's Pizza becomes official pizza at Gillette Stadium

BOSTON -- For the past 32 years, Salvatore Lupoli of Sal's Pizza and CEO & President of Lupoli Companies has been sharing the key ingredient to his success, besides the actual ingredients: "My success all comes down to my employees. It will always come to my employees." "We have an unbelievable group of individuals, almost 1,000 employees in this organization," said Lupoli. Long before there were 1,000 employees working at Sal's Pizza, there was an ambitious college kid with a vision. "When I was 19 years old I came up with the concept at Northeastern and just kind of worked on...
BOSTON, MA
The Gardner News

The Gardner News

665
Followers
336
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gardner, MA from The Gardner News.

 http://thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy