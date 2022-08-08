ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How hot are the Phillies? They look like they can make some noise in NL playoffs

By Tom Moore, Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
Bucks County Courier Times
 2 days ago

The Phillies are showing signs that they might be capable of more than just making the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.

Sunday's 13-1 thrashing of the Nationals completed a four-game sweep and moved the Phils to a season-high 12 games over .500 (60-48), putting them one-half game ahead of the Padres in the race for the second National League wild-card race.

If the season ended today, the Phillies would face the Braves in a best-of-three series. While that's certainly not a slam dunk, the Fightins would have a decent shot if they can continue to play like they are now.

Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are top-of-the-rotation starting pitchers that could be formidable in a short series, though the rest of the rotation is essentially a trio of No. 5 men. The bullpen is considerably deeper and more reliable than a year ago, the defense is better and the offense is producing.

"We're playing good baseball," said interim manager Rob Thomson. "And we're getting good pitching, really played good defense the entire four games of this series and we're swinging the bats right now. It's been a complete effort."

The Phillies have averaged six runs during the past 13 games and that's without reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper (fractured thumb) and no Jean Segura (fractured right index finger) for most of it. They had a franchise-record 14 home runs in a series in which they throttled Washington 36-12 over the weekend.

More: Pete Rose dismisses sexual misconduct questions as Phillies honor 1980 team

"What tends to happen is one part of your team gets going and it kind of rubs off on the other," said first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who hit a homer in each of the four victories over the Nationals.

The lineup has been productive from top to bottom. On Sunday, No. 9 batter Nick Maton went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, including a two-run homer and RBI double.

"It was up and down the whole lineup," Hoskins said. "It makes it scary."

Bolstering the roster: How much better are Phillies after making three deals at trade deadline?

Since inexplicably getting swept by the Cubs at home after the all-star break, the Phils have gone 11-2. After taking two of three from the Braves, the Phillies took all four from the Pirates in Pittsburgh, split a two-game road series in Atlanta and then swept the Nats. They're beating bad teams and quality clubs.

They were 22-29 on the morning of June 3 when president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski fired Joe Girardi, which means they've gone 38-19 under Thomson heading into Tuesday night's start of a three-game home series vs. the Marlins.

"There's a lot of leadership in the clubhouse and a lot of winners on the field," Thomson told reporters Sunday. "We've got an outstanding bullpen that's pitching very well."

Dombrowski added center fielder Brandon Marsh, reliever David Robertson and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard at last Tuesday's trade deadline. Those moves allowed the Phillies to waive outfielder Odubel Herrera and reliever Jeurys Familia, neither of whom merited spots on the roster.

Dombrowski and company also released veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius to make room for Segura. That allowed rookie Bryson Stott to continue playing regularly. Stott is better on defense than Gregorius, in addition to having more power and a far brighter future.

The message being sent to the players is an important one — Dombrowski and ownership were willing to eat the remaining $5 million of Gregorius' $14.5 million salary this year in favor of a better, younger guy making the league minimum of $700,000.

Plus, the Phillies have the ninth-easiest remaining schedule in the major leagues (.483 winning percentage). While they must face the NL East-leading Mets and Braves seven more times apiece, they also have seven games left against the woeful Nationals and Reds, as well as nine vs. the Marlins.

In the next 5½ weeks, the Mets (seven games) are the only team with a winning record on the schedule. The stage is set for the Phillies to finally secure that elusive playoff berth and, perhaps, show what they can do in a short series.

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: How hot are the Phillies? They look like they can make some noise in NL playoffs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox News

Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
City
Philadelphia, PA
City
Washington, PA
The Spun

Pete Rose Was Asked About Offensive Remark To Reporter

Pete Rose returned to Citizens Bank Park on Sunday for the first time since receiving a lifetime ban from MLB. MLB's all-time hits leader participated in a ceremony honoring the Phillies' 1980 World Series win. However, not everyone perceived the invitation as a feel-good moment in light of a woman testifying that he engaged in a sexual relationship with her when she was 14.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeurys Familia
Person
Didi Gregorius
Person
Jean Segura
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Person
Bryson Stott
Person
Dave Dombrowski
Person
Aaron Nola
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Joe Girardi
Yardbarker

Keith Hernandez shares why he hates calling Mets-Phillies games

Beloved New York Mets color commentator Keith Hernandez asked SNY to not have him call games between the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies for one major reason. During the SNY broadcast of Tuesday’s game between the Mets and Cincinnati Reds, play-by-play man Gary Cohen was going through the Mets’ schedule for the next few weeks. Hernandez said that he will miss this weekend’s Phillies series because he will be in St. Louis for a celebration of the 40th anniversary of his 1982 World Series-winning Cardinals team. When Cohen asked him about what his excuse was for next week’s Phillies series, Hernandez took a pretty brutal shot at the Mets’ division rival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Braves#Mets#Nl#Nationals#National League
ClutchPoints

Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Updates on Ian Anderson and Travis d’Arnaud

This weekend went about as poorly as possible for the Braves. Not only did they lose four of five games, falling 6.5 games back in the division, but they also suffered a couple of injuries and Ian Anderson once again looked like a shell of the pitcher he has been over the last two seasons. Atlanta will need Anderson to bounce back if they want to repeat as champions, and they’ll also need Travis d’Arnaud to make a full recovery from the right leg injury he suffered when attempting to tag Pete Alonso on a bang-bang play at the plate.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NBC Sports

Pete Rose cheered loudly, though visit to Philly turns controversial

Pete Rose received a long, loud standing ovation Sunday when introduced alongside his 1980 World Series champion teammates at Phillies Alumni Day. Before and after the mostly positive reception, the 81-year-old dismissed questions about alleged sexual misconduct that surfaced five years ago when an unidentified woman said in sworn court testimony that she had a sexual relationship with Rose when she was 14 and 15 years old and he was in his early-30s.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Phillies pushing hard for 1st playoff berth since 2011

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bob Boone waved to the Phillies crowd that accentuated the “Booooo” in his name in honor of the Gold Glove-winning catcher that caught the last out of the 1980 World Series. He was an All-Star, a defensive whiz in Philly, a revered member of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bucks County Courier Times

Bucks County Courier Times

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
729K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Levittown, PA from Bucks County Courier Times.

 http://buckscountycouriertimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy