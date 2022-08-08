ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunterdon County, NJ

Plan to close road around Round Valley Reservoir put on hold. Here's why

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XR1rZ_0h8nmwry00

CLINTON TOWNSHIP – The New Jersey Water Supply Authority has paused a request for Hunterdon County to close Route 629 around Round Valley Reservoir until an updated study is completed on possible security concerns.

While the authority is not aware of "any imminent credible threat," the proposed closure of the road, opposed by neighborhood residents, was prompted by a confidential study by the Department of Homeland Security and the Army Corps of Engineers, the authority said in an update on the progress report on the reconstruction of the dams at New Jersey's largest reservoir.

In the wake of 9/11, the study recommended the consideration of restricting vehicle access to the reservoir's earthen embankments. That would protect the earthen dam "from acts of sabotage or terrorism which could be facilitated by vehicular access."

The authority has stated that the specifics of the security concerns cannot be shared publicly.

However, the authority's Capital Projects Committee has recommended an update to that study. The authority has begun discussions with the state Department of Environmental Protection, the New Jersey State Police and Homeland Security about updating the study.

Until that study is completed, the authority will hold off asking the Hunterdon County commissioners to close the road.

But before any request is made, the authority will hold an open public hearing before taking a vote on whether the request will be forwarded to the county.

The possible road closure has unleashed a torrent of opposition by neighbors, who not only say the closure would be an inconvenience but also doubt the authority's concerns about security.

"If there has been a threat to security," Old Mountain Road resident Pete Geiger asked at the Township Council's July 13 meeting, "how come it has been open?"

Closing the road would cut off a direct route to Hunterdon Medical Center for residents living on the north side of the reservoir.

The road has been closed since April 2020 during the refurbishment of the reservoir's dam system. The road, known as Cherry Street in Lebanon Borough, approaches the reservoir through a one-lane underpass under NJ Transit's Raritan Valley Line, then circles around the crest of the reservoir in one of Central Jersey's most scenic drives on top of one of the dams.

The authority previously said the road would remain open only to pedestrians and bicyclists. Keys to the gates would be provided to Clinton Township, Lebanon Borough and Hunterdon County emergency responders.

Failure of any of the reservoir's three dams would have "catastrophic impacts" on downstream residents and the Central Jersey water supply. Round Valley and Spruce Run reservoirs provide water through the Raritan River to New Jersey American Water's pumping stations in Bridgewater and Franklin.

The DEP's Bureau of Dam Safety has already given written approval of the road closure proposal.

