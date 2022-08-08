ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, NJ

'Bringing the magic back': Somerset County 4-H Fair returns this week after COVID hiatus

By Mike Deak, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xajrg_0h8nmtDn00

BRIDGEWATER – The Somerset County 4-H Fair is back.

After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the free fair, traditionally the largest summertime event in Somerset County, will return to North Branch Park on Milltown Road for three days, Wednesday through Friday.

As the largest free 4-H fair in the state, the Somerset County 4-H Fair typically attracts more than 60,000 visitors.

“4-H is proud to be a long-standing staple of Somerset County by providing a place for all community members to come together,” said Lisa Rothenburger, the County Extension Department Head who oversees the fair. “Generations of county residents have looked forward to this event, and we couldn’t be happier to be bringing the magic back after a two-year absence.”

The fair is a link between Somerset County's rural and agricultural past and its high-tech present. You can listen to a goat's heartbeat and see a robotics demonstration. It's a reminder that not long ago, farms outnumbered research laboratories in the county.

In the fair’s food tent, nonprofit organizations from throughout the county raise money for their causes by selling homemade food you can't find anywhere else. For many of these organizations, it's one of their biggest fundraisers of the year and at lunch and dinner time, it's hard to find a seat.

“The return of the Somerset County 4-H Fair is just what our county needs. 4-H is such an important part of the county’s culture and community,” said County Commission Director Shanel Robinson. “We encourage residents and visitors to come to the fair to celebrate family, make new connections, and enjoy all that our county has to offer.”

A Somerset County tradition since 1947, the fair receives major funding from the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

The fair is open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a full schedule of events. Free parking is available at the fairgrounds and at Raritan Valley Community College on Route 28 in Branchburg in lots 1, 2 and 5 with free shuttle service to the fairgrounds.

Email: mdeak@mycentraljersey.com

Mike Deak is a reporter for mycentraljersey.com. To get unlimited access to his articles on Somerset and Hunterdon counties, please subscribe or activate your digital account

Comments / 0

Related
themontclairgirl.com

The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County

The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
advertisernewssouth.com

Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somerset County, NJ
Society
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Bridgewater, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Health
County
Somerset County, NJ
Somerset County, NJ
Government
City
Branchburg, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Tips for Safely Killing the Spotted Lanternfly

The red-and-black adult spotted lanternflies seen throughout Essex County and the North Jersey area are not welcome visitors — even if they’re cool to look at. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect species, and while it doesn’t hurt humans or animals, it’s extremely harmful to plants and trees. Given that New Jersey is known as The Garden State for a reason, it’s important to protect our local agriculture however we can — which means killing these invasive pests whenever possible. We’ve compiled some tips and tricks to cover how to kill lanternflies safely. Read on to learn more about how to safely kill lanternflies.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ places to pick your own apples and pumpkins this fall

Nothing says autumn more than carving jack-o-lanterns and drinking apple cider. Although the end of summer is near, there’s lots to look forward to once the leaves start to change colors. New Jersey offers numerous farms to satisfy your apple and pumpkin picking needs. Some even offer hayrides and...
HILLSDALE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#4 H#Hiatus#Localevent#Local Life#The Somerset County
myveronanj.com

Police Department Is Hiring

The Verona Police Department opened applications for new officers today. Candidates must already be certified by the New Jersey Police Training Commission (PTC), be a U.S. citizen and a New Jersey resident, and have a valid New Jersey driver’s license. Candidates will need to pass a background check, as well as medical, psychological and drug screenings.
VERONA, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Laboratories
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

Body Found Floating Along Raritan River (DEVELOPING)

A body was found floating at a park along the Raritan River in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The incident was reported before 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 8 at Boyd Park in New Brunswick, initial reports said. No other details were immediately available. CHECK BACK FOR...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Police investigating ‘war zone’ gun violence in Riverside, NJ

RIVERSIDE — A recent increase in gun violence within this Burlington County township has prompted an investigation by several law enforcement agencies. The move stems from recent shootings on Cleveland Avenue and Taylor Street. The initiative has resulted in search warrants being executed in Riverside, Camden and Trenton, during which two guns were seized and multiple individuals were identified as suspects.
RIVERSIDE, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy