South Brunswick Township, NJ

Court orders approval of South Brunswick development with affordable housing

By Susan Loyer, MyCentralJersey.com
 2 days ago
SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A 349-unit residential development, with affordable housing making up a fifth, was approved as part of the township's court-ordered affordable housing obligation.

American Properties at South Brunswick received approval to build 349 residential units, 72 of which are set aside for very low-, low- and moderate-income individuals and families, on a 63.94-acre property at 893 Ridge Road and 2-11 Perrine Road.

The property was the subject of a builder's remedy lawsuit filed by American Properties in 2016. On July 21, Superior Court Judge Michael V. Cresitello Jr. approved an order granting approval. The judge's order followed hearings before a court-appointed special hearing officer.

The township has filed an appeal of the judge's ruling.

The property, which is primarily used as a farm field, is located at the southeast intersection of Ridge Road and Schalks Crossing Road and northeast intersection of Schalks Crossing Road and Perrine Road, at the boundary of South Brunswick and Plainsboro.

Real estate:Here are the latest home sales in the Central Jersey market

Of the 349 units, 90 are single-family detached dwellings and 259 are multifamily condominiums. Of those 259, 187 are market-rate townhouses and 72 are garden-apartment affordable units.

The 187 market-rate townhouses are in 41 buildings, and the 72 affordable units – 15 one-bedroom, 42 two-bedroom and 15 three-bedroom apartments – will be interspersed throughout the development.

Construction will be done in phases.

The plans also call for an approximately 3,600-square-foot clubhouse, pool, tennis courts, bocce ball court, a 17,450-square-foot multipurpose field, community garden, individual grilling and dining spaces, patio, open play lawn and two tot lots.

Entrance to the development will be from Schalks Crossing Road (County Route 683) in two access drives. The major access drive will be directly opposite Turnbury Street. American Property is required to obtain county approval for all improvements to Schalks Crossing Road.

