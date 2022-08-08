ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Roads closed as burst water main causes four feet deep flooding

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PLVtl_0h8nllN000

Multiple road closures are in place in north London after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Islington at just after 7am on Monday, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are attending the scene on Hornsey Road.

Station commander Matt Brown, who is at the scene, said: “Flood water is affecting Hornsey Road, Tollington Road and a leisure centre.

“There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area.

“Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water.

“If you are affected by flood water, if possible (and without putting yourself at risk) move to a higher level.”

A spokesperson from Thames Water has told residents on social media that the supplier is aware of the incident and a team is on site.

Liz Clutterbuck, 41, a vicar at Emmanuel Church, told the PA news agency: “The flood stretches all the way to Arthur Road. The houses between Arthur Road and Tollington Way have water above the bottom of their front doors.

“The Sobell (leisure centre) is flooded by several feet – could see it at least two feet high on the external exits in the car park. Water still seemed to be flowing fast an hour ago.

“I’m vicar of Emmanuel Church, which is inside the cordoned off area. I’m now back at the church, keeping it open for people to use as needed.

“They’re still working out how to evacuate those houses with water up to their doors. At the moment (Emmanuel Church is) mostly being used by LFB as a toilet/drink stop. The Sobell would usually function in this capacity, but obviously can’t this time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ii5IM_0h8nllN000
The scene outside the Tollington Arms in Holloway, north London, after a 36-inch water main burst, causing flooding up to four feet deep (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

A member of staff for the Tollington Arms, in Hornsey Road, said: “It happened about 7am and within minutes there was flooding like a tsunami.

“The fire service were down very quickly and we hope, along with Thames Water, they can get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

“It happened when the pub was shut but as we get through the morning, it may impact us but fingers crossed it gets sorted. We have got one eye on our cellar as that would get hit first. Let’s hope for a positive outcome.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
The Independent

Burst water main leaves street in north London flooded

Roads in north London were closed on Monday, 8 August, after a water main burst causing flooding.This video, taken by staff at The Tollington Arms, shows a car driving through flood water on the intersection of Tollington Road and Hornsey Road in Islington.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said that eight fire engines and approximately 60 firefighters were called to the incident."There are multiple road closures in place whilst crews work to make the scene safe. People are urged to avoid the area. Firefighters are using flood barriers to divert water," LFB said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Girl, 11, drowns after ‘getting into difficulty’ at water park near WindsorTaron Egerton ‘felt very, very famous’ when Britney Spears posted about meeting himTony Hawk turns up to London pub to perform with Tony Hawk cover band
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thames Water#Road Closures#Emergency Services#London Fire Brigade#Emmanuel Church
Time Out Global

Don’t panic, but the source of the Thames has dried up

If you’ve ventured into a London park recently, you’ll know that the ground has been frazzled by the sun and dried out to brown dust. Now there are warnings of imminent hosepipe bans and a reduction of the capital’s water supply. Whatever next? Well, the source of the River Thames is the drought’s next casualty.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Feltham: Homes evacuated as crews tackle west London blaze

About 60 people have been evacuated from their homes as fire crews tackled a blaze in west London. Emergency services were called to Hereford Road in Feltham where trees, undergrowth and decking were alight at the rear of properties. London Fire Brigade (LFB) said crews had managed to stop flames...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

HS2 works to cause road chaos for three weeks with A413 closure near Wendover

Work on the controversial HS2 project is set to disrupt a major Buckinghamshire road for almost three weeks. Lane closures and traffic lights are being put in place to allow work to take place on the high-speed rail project, which is being built across the county. The A413 is set...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Health Services
The Independent

House collapses amid fire and explosion in Croydon

A house has collapsed amid a fire and explosion in Croydon.Firefighters were called to the scene in Galpin’s Road in Thornton Heath shortly after 7am on Monday.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said the cause of the fire and explosion is not known.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were sent to the scene where a terraced house has collapsed.Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters are at the scene of a fire and explosion on Galpin's Road in #ThorntonHeath, where a house has collapsed. Please avoid the area https://t.co/0sJYDquBU3 pic.twitter.com/18JnNCynd1— London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) August 8, 2022LFB said it had taken...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Tributes to couple in their 70s found dead at property

Tributes have been paid to a couple in their 70s after they were found dead at a property in Braintree, Essex. Officers and emergency services were called to Fisher Way at 3.40pm on Tuesday after reports of concerns for the two individuals’ welfare, Essex Police said. They found two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Firefighters subdue deadly blaze at key oil facility in Cuba

A deadly fire that has consumed at least half of a large oil facility in western Cuba and threatened to worsen the island’s energy crisis has been largely controlled after nearly five days, authorities said. Flames that recently consumed the fourth tank in the eight-tank facility in Matanzas were...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Liz Truss summons Chinese ambassador over ‘aggression’ against Taiwan

China’s ambassador to the UK has been summoned to the Foreign Office over Beijing’s “aggressive and wide-ranging escalation” against Taiwan in recent days. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said she had ordered officials to call in ambassador Zheng Zeguang to explain his country’s actions after US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-governing island.
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy