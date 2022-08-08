Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
'Storming of the Sazerac' marks the day women took over the bar in the Roosevelt Hotel
More than 70 years ago, the women of New Orleans had had enough of being kept out of the Sazerac Bar. They "stormed" in and haven't looked back. Each year, the historic 1949 moment in the history of the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel is reenacted and celebrated with a variety of events, including a cadre of women in period costume heading into the bar. This year, the occasion will be marked Sept. 23.
NOLA.com
Elegant $1M-plus properties offer Southern charm, a lagoon-style pool and a perch over the lake
The New Orleans area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment...
NOLA.com
Changes ahead for Avenue Pub, 24-hour bar that became a New Orleans craft beer mecca
The Belgian ales, hoppy IPAs and fruity lambics are still flowing from the taps at the Avenue Pub, and soon this long time bar on St. Charles Avenue will resume its 24-hour schedule. But change is on the horizon for the local institution, which helped redefine the terrain for beer...
NOLA.com
Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday
Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
Baton Rouge Business Report
A look at the new businesses taking over the former Garden District Nursery
A mixed-use development on Government Street aims to become the latest Mid City hotspot with a newly opened barber shop and plant nursery, plus a forthcoming, New Orleans-born taco restaurant. Developer Garrison Neill, whose father played a key role in the renovation of downtown Hammond, bought the former Garden District...
NOLA.com
Bites in Brief: Melba's plans Mid-City expansion; changes ahead on Harrison in Lakeview
For the past decade, Melba’s has held down the busy corner of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne avenues with 24-hour po-boys, hot plates and daiquiris. Now work is underway to open a second Melba’s on Tulane Avenue in Mid-City. The new restaurant will be modeled closely on the...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana
Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
NOLA.com
With garlic butter and brotherhood, Dee’s Xquisite Seafood expands to New Orleans East
It started with a three-part recipe and the kind of grind that propels a good idea from the backyard to the street to a full-time restaurant. Now, that same equation has brought a second location of Dee’s Xquisite Seafood to a part of town in need of new restaurants.
bigeasymagazine.com
The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.
In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
uptownmessenger.com
Hairy Dog offers a hangover-inspired weekend brunch
Hairy Dog, built for hangover recovery, is serving up a superb weekend brunch. A play on the term “hair of the dog that bit you,” Hairy Dog has shared space with Secret Birria on Octavia Street since June. Breakfast burritos, tater tot bowls and sandwiches are on the...
NOLA.com
'Shot girls' sue Bourbon Street music club over pay, employment status
Step into any number of bars and music clubs on Bourbon Street, and among the milieu of blaring music, carousing tourists and drinks of all shapes, sizes and colors often wander young women holding flutes of liquor for sale. And while these "shot girls" work at the bars, they often...
Red Dress Run Returns to NOLA This Weekend
The city of New Orleans is about to see red as the Red Dress Run makes its triumphant return to the Crescent City following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything you love about Red Dress will be back, the costumes, the lack of costumes, the sweat, the beer, and I guess you could call it "exercise" is back and it's all for a good cause.
NOLA.com
Was New Orleans' Buku a victim of the increasingly harsh climate for music festivals?
The Buku Music & Art Project, at least the version we’ve come to know over the past decade, is no more. Last week, producers of the cutting-edge electronic dance music, underground hip-hop and indie rock festival, staged in and adjacent to Mardi Gras World, shocked fans by announcing it would not return in March.
NOLA.com
Longtime Howlin’ Wolf music club owner named New Orleans' new 'night mayor'
When trouble brews in New Orleans between night clubs and neighbors, there's a new number to call. Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced Howlin’ Wolf club owner and Rebirth Brass Band manager Howie Kaplan as the first director of the new office of nighttime economy at a news conference Monday. Kaplan’s...
NOLA.com
Unpermitted demolition at original Ruth's Chris Steak House sparks preservation debate
To Nick Matulich Jr., it wasn’t just an old awning. For decades, his father spent weekends tending to the vacant building on the corner of Broad Street and Ursulines Avenue. It was painted white and red, with a Spanish-style terra cotta awning hanging over the corner entrance. Taking care...
thegazebogazette.com
St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty
St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
WDSU
Warehouse District restaurants are coming together after multiple employees have been attacked
NEW ORLEANS — The hospitality community in the Warehouse District is coming together after crime is impacting not only their business but employees as well. Multiple employees have been attacked and robbed in the last month. Damian Titus, a bartender at Sidecar Patio and Oyster bar, was heading home...
NOLA.com
Read the Latest Gambit: Where in the world is LaToya Cantrell; French chef Jerome Grenier, the Red Dress Run and more!
Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been on quite the whirl wind tour of the continental United States and parts of Europe this year, racking up thousands of miles of flight time crisscrossing the globe, from San Franscisco to Miami, Reno to the Riviera. Although her planned trip to Singapore was cancelled...
marinelink.com
Riverboat American Symphony Ready for Service
The newest riverboat for the Mississippi River passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans for an on-time start to its inaugural season on the Mighty Mississippi. American Cruise Lines said it has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled.
tmpresale.com
The Temptations & the Four Topss show in New Orleans, LA Jan 20, 2023 – presale password
The Temptations & the Four Tops pre-sale passcode that we’ve been swamped with so many requests for is available for our members to use! For a very short time you can purchase tickets before the general public. You don’t want to miss The Temptations & the Four Tops’s show...
