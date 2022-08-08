ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOLA.com

'Storming of the Sazerac' marks the day women took over the bar in the Roosevelt Hotel

More than 70 years ago, the women of New Orleans had had enough of being kept out of the Sazerac Bar. They "stormed" in and haven't looked back. Each year, the historic 1949 moment in the history of the Roosevelt New Orleans Hotel is reenacted and celebrated with a variety of events, including a cadre of women in period costume heading into the bar. This year, the occasion will be marked Sept. 23.
NOLA.com

Dirty Linen Night, the stained and wrinkled downtown art stroll, take place Saturday

Dirty Linen Night, the French Quarter’s annual art block party, returns on Saturday (Aug. 13) from 6 to 9 p.m., after a two-year COVID hibernation. According to organizers, the 2022 event is bigger than ever, with participating galleries, boutiques, and other businesses stretching from the 200 to 1100 blocks of Royal Street, plus outposts on Chartres Street and elsewhere.
Baton Rouge Business Report

A look at the new businesses taking over the former Garden District Nursery

A mixed-use development on Government Street aims to become the latest Mid City hotspot with a newly opened barber shop and plant nursery, plus a forthcoming, New Orleans-born taco restaurant. Developer Garrison Neill, whose father played a key role in the renovation of downtown Hammond, bought the former Garden District...
iheart.com

This Restaurant Has The Best Burrito In Louisiana

Who doesn't love a great burrito? Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a zesty bang with a breakfast burrito or prefer your burritos smothered in sauce and topped with guacamole, these delicious bites allow you to enjoy your favorite toppings all wrapped up together in a tortilla. Eat...
bigeasymagazine.com

The Peach Cobbler Factory Opens Up to a Thrilled and Hungry NOLA on St. Claude Ave.

In a city where people take their dessert as seriously as their dinner, one couple is hoping that peach cobbler will be on the list with snowballs and bread pudding. Christina Branch Brunet and Ernest Brunet opened a location of The Peach Cobbler Factory at the New Orleans Healing Center, 2372 St Claude Ave., in May. It is the first New Orleans location for the dessert chain based in Nashville, and the Brunets are excited to add their twist to the franchise.
uptownmessenger.com

Hairy Dog offers a hangover-inspired weekend brunch

Hairy Dog, built for hangover recovery, is serving up a superb weekend brunch. A play on the term “hair of the dog that bit you,” Hairy Dog has shared space with Secret Birria on Octavia Street since June. Breakfast burritos, tater tot bowls and sandwiches are on the...
107 JAMZ

Red Dress Run Returns to NOLA This Weekend

The city of New Orleans is about to see red as the Red Dress Run makes its triumphant return to the Crescent City following a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Everything you love about Red Dress will be back, the costumes, the lack of costumes, the sweat, the beer, and I guess you could call it "exercise" is back and it's all for a good cause.
thegazebogazette.com

St. Paul Carnival Association Announces 2022-23 Royalty

St. Paul’s Carnival Association is excited to announce our Royalty for the 2022-2023 Carnival Season: King Christian XCIII Christopher Boswell and Queen Christiana 2023 Angelica Espinal. Christopher Boswell has lived in Pass Christian for 33 years and graduated from Pass Christian High School in 2007. Christopher began a career...
marinelink.com

Riverboat American Symphony Ready for Service

The newest riverboat for the Mississippi River passed sea trials late last week and is on its way to New Orleans for an on-time start to its inaugural season on the Mighty Mississippi. American Cruise Lines said it has accepted delivery of the American Symphony from Chesapeake Shipbuilding as scheduled.
