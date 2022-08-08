Read full article on original website
I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.
A great mattress topper can make even a bad mattress feel better. These are the best mattress toppers we tested, including cooling and down options.
DreamCloud Premier Mattress Review 2022: A Cool, Luxurious, Surprisingly Affordable Sleep
I jumped on the all-foam, bed-in-a-box mattress bandwagon around six years ago, and while my sleep has been fine since then, my mattress never quite got me excited to hop into bed at night. For one, I often felt like the memory foam trapped heat—I found myself sweaty and annoyed some nights, especially before my period. And I could also never decide if I actually liked the feeling of sinking into my mattress. Sure, it was nice to be “hugged” in that way, but I missed the support and ease of movement I felt with my previous innerspring mattress.
The best pillows for stomach sleepers, tested by us
Finding the best pilllow for stomach sleepers is hard since it’s difficult or impossible to find the ideal neutral position for your neck and spine, but we tested a dozen pillows and found four comfortable, supportive pillows for those who sleep prone.
Mattress company seeking professional 'sleepers' to nap on the job
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- A New York-based mattress company is seeking professional "sleepers" to get paid for taking naps and documenting the experience on social media. Casper, a mattress firm founded in 2014, said on its website that it is hiring "Casper Sleepers" willing to snooze "in our stores, and in unexpected settings out in the world."
I'm 22 and I live in a 250-square-foot tiny home in the woods with my partner. Here's how we save space.
I utilize every inch of my woodland-themed tiny house with open-concept storage and functional furniture.
Inside an 'Abandoned' 19th Century French Castle Still Full of Furniture
"The smell of black mold and old furniture fills the air inside the castle," an urban explorer said.
IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat
They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
Toys ‘R’ Us locations: Full list of Macy stores where the iconic toy retailer has reopened
Brick-and-mortar Toys “R” Us stores are back! Well, kind of. Macy’s has announced the opening of Toys “R” Us stores at its retail locations in nine states, and stores in another 19 states are set to open before the holiday 2022 shopping season. Some background:...
A first-of-its-kind law in Houston poses a major threat to privacy
Houston’s troubling steps toward becoming a surveillance city should serve as a warning to people around the United States. Houston’s new ordinance co-opts businesses to spy on neighborhoods and poses extreme threats to our freedom by requiring companies to install cameras on their property—at the businesses’ expense—without public oversight. A few other cities have already enacted laws requiring businesses to operate surveillance cameras in targeted situations. Those ordinances have their problems, but the immense breadth of Houston’s mandate makes it unique in the United States; it must not become a model for the rest of the country.
How to pole wrap a cabinet for a modern furniture transformation
DIYer Leslie Jarrett shows us how to pole wrap a cabinet and paint it for a modern glow up on a thrifted TV console
Burger King blank receipts: What’s behind the mysterious ‘nothing burger’ emails?
If you received an email from Burger King containing a blank receipt for an order you never placed, you’re not alone. Thousands of people have taken to social media to report the ghost receipts. Here’s what you need to know:. What do the Burger King emails say? The...
Why Amazon’s ‘dead grandma’ Alexa is just the beginning for voice cloning
Earlier this summer, at the re:MARS conference—an Amazon-hosted event focusing on machine learning, automation, robotics, and space—Rohit Prasad, head scientist and vice president of Alexa AI, aimed to wow the audience with a paranormal parlor trick: speaking with the dead. “While AI can’t eliminate that pain of loss, it can definitely make their memories last,” he said, before showing a short video that starts with an adorable boy asking Alexa, “Can Grandma finish reading me The Wizard of Oz?”
A good job and a healthy mind aren’t mutually exclusive. Here’s how to find both
According to the Deloitte Global 2022 Gen Z and Millennial survey, employees continue walking away from their jobs due to stress and burnout. During the pandemic, 76% of workers reported at least one symptom of a mental health condition. No matter what you do, it’s critical that you build a...
How 3 little letters can make a big difference in how we think about brands
The Ohio State University’s recent success in trademarking the word “the” was certainly a head-scratcher for those of us not well versed in intellectual property law. Even after accepting that such a common word could be protected as a trademark, we were left to wonder how much distinctiveness the seemingly blandest three letters in the English language could provide. After all, the job of a trademark is to distinguish a product from others, clearly identifying who produced it.
This startup is using microalgae to make carbon-neutral cement
During a trip to Thailand on his honeymoon, while swimming above a coral reef, Wil Srubar was thinking about the beauty of nature—but he was also thinking about cement. In the reef, microalgae were growing calcium carbonate, a key material used to make cement, the glue that holds together concrete. Srubar, a materials scientist who teaches at the University of Colorado Boulder, realized that this type of algae could help lower the concrete industry’s massive carbon footprint.
How the Inflation Reduction Act will supercharge climate tech startups
Out of the more than 80 million single-family homes in the U.S., roughly 1,000 have geothermal heat pumps from Dandelion Energy, a startup that spun out of Google. (Another 1,200 have the heat pumps on order.) But it’s likely that number will grow quickly—and that the company will expand out of the Northeast, the only region where it operates so far—thanks to the support for climate tech in the Inflation Reduction Act.
The Best Natural Cleaning Products That Actually Work
Click here to read the full article. If you factor in the post-pandemic rise in environmental awareness of the existing Green Movement, it’s easy to see why the demand for environmentally-friendly ways to live life is growing. More and more people want to give Mother Earth the helping hand she needs, be it by driving an electric car or switching to reusable straws. If you’re searching for an easy and effective way to play your part, try switching out chemical-filled cleaners with plant-based, natural cleaning products. Previously, we’ve written about ways to go entirely plastic-free in the bathroom, and natural cleaning...
Black founders only receive 1.4% VC funds—here’s how to change that
Did you ever have to write a letter to your younger self at school? It’s a humbling feeling to look back and wonder what you wish you could have communicated to your past self. As I develop my next venture, 2045 Studio, I realize how much more I know...
When brands like Uber get a bad rep, what makes customers forgive?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. Just five years ago, Uber’s public reputation seemed like one big car wreck. Everything you heard about the brand back then—from the way it. bullied its business into resistant markets and its treatment...
The worst idea in food? Expiration dates
Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
