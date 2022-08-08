ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Sioux City Journal

Nebraska's COVID cases flat but higher than past school openers

As Nebraskans prepare to start a new school year, new COVID-19 cases are running at almost double the rate they have been the past two years. Nebraska recorded 3,726 new cases last week, down slightly from 4,120 the previous week and roughly flat compared to two weeks ago, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data for the week ending Friday. Cases in the state have generally been running between 3,000 and 4,000 cases for the past nine weeks.
NEBRASKA STATE
Sioux City Journal

New regent's company Seneca approved as vendor for Iowa universities

IOWA CITY — Each of Iowa's public universities has approved as a "conflict of interest vendor" Seneca Companies Inc. — which the state's newest regent heads as president and chief operating officer. Gov. Kim Reynolds in June appointed JC Risewick to fill a vacancy on the Board of...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests

Summit Carbon Solutions on Monday submitted its first lists of properties for which it would seek eminent domain if landowners continue to oppose its pipeline plans, according to state regulatory filings. The Ames-based company wants to build a 680-mile pipeline in western and northern Iowa to transport captured carbon dioxide from a dozen ethanol plants […] The post Carbon pipeline company reveals first potential eminent domain requests appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Teen’s FFA project brightens up Iowa landscape

AKRON, Iowa (KELO) — A local high schooler has found a way to brighten up the landscape in northwest Iowa. Ben Philips spent his summer caring for his three-and-a-half-acre sunflower patch as part of his FFA Supervised Agriculture Experience project. Since this was his first time growing this commodity, he had a lot to learn.
AKRON, IA
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Preserve landowner rights in Woodbury County

In today’s technology-driven world, energy usage will continue to grow. Iowa leaders had the great foresight in the '80s to diversify our energy portfolio in a way that has also benefitted our rural communities and our state’s residents, and we must continue to invest in our future. Perhaps most important to a family farmer like me, renewable energy provides an opportunity for the next generation and helps bring our kids back home to the family farm.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
sdpb.org

Rounds says veterans may 'overwhelm' VA with new claims | Aug 08

See the audio attached above to listen to the full news update/podcast. Each day, SDPB brings you statewide news coverage. We then compile those stories into a daily podcast. Subscribe on Apple or Spotify. On today's update... South Dakota U.S. Senator Mike Rounds says the Department of Veterans Affairs is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux City Journal

Editorial Roundup: Iowa

Dubuque Telegraph Herald. August 7, 2022. Editorial: Iowa tax holiday should extend to school supplies, most everything else. After more than 20 years of administering Iowa’s sales tax holiday weekend in the same way, state officials do not appear interested in making the arrangement more palatable and sensible for consumers.
IOWA STATE
York News-Times

A look at the art of competition flying and how Nebraska was selected for national hot air balloon championship

Bright colored envelopes are floating over the valley as hot air balloon pilots visit Scotts Bluff County for the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship from Tuesday to Saturday. Hot air ballooning is popular because it provides breathtaking views of balloons soaring over vast landscapes, but the difference in competitive...
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY, NE
kiwaradio.com

City Of Sioux Center To Give Money To Private School

Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center is going to be giving money to a private school in that town. According to Sioux Center officials, the Sioux Center City Council has approved creating an economic development agreement with the Sioux Center Christian School for the expansion of the school’s facilities.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
K92.3

Summit Pipelines Starts Eminent Domain Process In Iowa

After months of landowners fighting lawmakers, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing their list of landowners that have not yet agreed to their pipeline proposal. This list of landowners is a list of properties that Summit Solutions may need to use eminent domain to force their use of the land.
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Flashback: Olivia-Newton John Surprises South Dakota High School

The world was shocked when it was announced on Monday that four-time Grammy winner and actress Olivia Newton-John passed away. She was just 73 years old. Aside from her iconic roles and hit songs, Olivia was known for her kindness and high-spirited energy. Even while she was battling her long fight with breast cancer she never let that slow her down. Olivia made time for her fans including fans from a South Dakota high school.
YANKTON, SD
104.5 KDAT

These Are The 10 Highest Paying Jobs in Iowa

Show me the money! While most people would like to make as much money as they can for their hard work, it should be said that money isn't everything to everyone. Some people want to work jobs where they have fewer hours and can spend more time with their families. Some people want better benefits or more vacation days. It is very true that money can't solve every problem someone might have. I will also say I've never seen someone mad on a new jetski, or a new yacht.
IOWA STATE

