Pittsburgh, PA

Man in stable condition after being shot in Pittsburgh’s Morningside

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QjVBb_0h8nkQkQ00
(Avid_creative/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH — A man is in stable condition after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Morningside neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers responded to the 5500 block of Jackson Street just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of a man shot in the thigh and ankle.

The victim told police that a car pulled up on the street, and another man got out and shot him, according to public safety officials.

Police said the victim was otherwise uncooperative and didn’t provide his name or address.

He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Pittsburgh police continue to investigate.

Comments / 5

K Shack
2d ago

Pittsburgh is becoming worse than Chicago, but it is still listed as one of the best cities to live in. Apparently the people who judge these cities have never been to Pittsburgh .

Reply(2)
2
