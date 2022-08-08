ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of I-10 at Graytown is now open

UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M. - According to officials, IH 10 W is now open, however, the eastbound access road between Pfeil Road and FM 1518 will remain closed. UPDATE AT 1:45 P.M. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Graytown Road remain closed on Monday afternoon. TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up maybe 1-2 miles.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Northeast Side residents voice frustration with water main break in neighborhood

SAN ANTONIO – Residents in a Northeast Side neighborhood tell KSAT they were frustrated with a water main break they said took some time to fix. People living in the Crownwood subdivision at the corner of Shallow Ridge and Ridge Moon Drive said they reported the water main break on Wednesday night. A homeowner said the break started small but grew as the days passed.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River

SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
SPRING BRANCH, TX
KTSA

Fishermen find body in creek just South of Downtown San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some fishermen made a gruesome discovery on the Southside. San Antonio Police say the two men were walking along San Pedro Creek near West Mitchell Street Sunday afternoon when they found a body in the water. Homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
moderncampground.com

Texas Hill County Campground to Unveil Major Improvements

By The River Campground (Texas) will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 23, 2022, with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce present to unveil the new restoration project. According to a press release, By The River Campground in Kerrville recently completed a restoration project to upgrade and improve...
KERRVILLE, TX
KTSA

San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing 73 year old woman who hasn’t been seen by family member since last week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Seguin police searching for murder suspect, reward offered

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man accused of murder after the July shooting death of a Pflugerville man. Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Norman ‘Trey’ Powell, and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
SEGUIN, TX

