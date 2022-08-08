Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound lanes of I-10 at Graytown is now open
UPDATE AT 4:39 P.M. - According to officials, IH 10 W is now open, however, the eastbound access road between Pfeil Road and FM 1518 will remain closed. UPDATE AT 1:45 P.M. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at Graytown Road remain closed on Monday afternoon. TxDOT cameras show traffic backed up maybe 1-2 miles.
KSAT 12
I-10 WB at Graytown Road reopens after major crash involving 18-wheeler carrying flammable liquid
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE: The eastbound and westbound lanes of I-10 from Graytown Road to Loop 1604 have reopened following a major crash involving an 18-wheeler on Sunday, according SAPD officials. The eastbound access road between Pfeil Road and FM 1518 remains closed. Officers said the crash caused the...
KTSA
Electrical malfunction likely cause of a fire that damaged convenience store on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Crews were able to extinguish a fire at a West side convenience store Monday morning before it spread to neighboring businesses. Firefighters got the call from Northstar Grocery on Westshire Drive at around 7 A.M. There was a lot of smoke when they arrived...
news4sanantonio.com
Heavy smoke damages West Side convenience store during early morning fire
SAN ANTONIO - A local convenience store suffered heavy smoke damage after an early morning fire. The fire started just before 7 a.m. Monday at the Northstar Grocery off Westshire Drive near Loop 410 on the West Side. San Antonio Fire Department officials said that when they arrived, they found...
I-10 east, westbound lanes now open after major crash involving hazardous spill
Access roads closed remain closed after A hazardous spill near Loop 1604.
KSAT 12
Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake closed due to dropping lake level
SAN ANTONIO – Three county boat ramps at Canyon Lake are closed as the water level continues to drop. The Comal County Public Information Office said that as of Monday, the lake level is 903.70 feet. That means it is 88.9% full — down by .7% a week ago and by 3.1% a month ago, according to Water Data for Texas.
KSAT 12
Northeast Side residents voice frustration with water main break in neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO – Residents in a Northeast Side neighborhood tell KSAT they were frustrated with a water main break they said took some time to fix. People living in the Crownwood subdivision at the corner of Shallow Ridge and Ridge Moon Drive said they reported the water main break on Wednesday night. A homeowner said the break started small but grew as the days passed.
Canyon Lake closes 3 boat ramps due to low water levels
Check before bringing out the boats.
KTSA
Tree trimming solicitor, accomplices burglarize Castle Hills home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Castle Hills police are investigating a burglary involving a door-to-door solicitor. Police said a man went to an elderly resident’s house to solicit tree trimming work on the property. The man, who Shavano Park police said was dressed in business attire and said...
KSAT 12
Giant lanterns will illuminate the San Antonio River Walk for 2 weekends during Ford Parade of Lanterns
SAN ANTONIO – Big, beautiful lanterns will light up the River Walk over two weekends in September for the Ford Parade of Lanterns. There will be 10 parade floats, each 26-feet long, topped with giant illuminated lanterns floating along the downtown section of the River Walk on Sept. 2-4 and 9-11.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch wastewater plant to deposit 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater daily into Guadalupe River
SPRING BRANCH – Next Thursday, Spring Branch residents will get the chance to ask questions and voice their concerns over a permit that would allow 260,000 gallons of treated domestic wastewater to be deposited daily into Cypress Creek and then into the Guadalupe River, according to the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality documents.
Pearl group reveals plans for 'really cool' $54M River Walk apartments
The apartments will also have an artist in residence program.
KTSA
Fishermen find body in creek just South of Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Some fishermen made a gruesome discovery on the Southside. San Antonio Police say the two men were walking along San Pedro Creek near West Mitchell Street Sunday afternoon when they found a body in the water. Homicide investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for suspect, crime scene after stabbing on SE Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was stabbed on the city’s Southeast Side early Wednesday morning. Officers were called around 4:45 a.m. to the 1900 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Interstate 37 and Pecan Valley Drive after receiving word of a person wounded.
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
KTSA
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
tpr.org
Bexar County shows support of major downtown apartment projects, including Tower Life makeover
Bexar County Commissioners on Tuesday signaled support for two development projects, including a makeover of the historic Tower Life Building, that would add hundreds of apartments for downtown living. Commissioners, acting as heads of the Public Facility Corporation, voted to enter. into partner negotiations to breathe new life into the...
moderncampground.com
Texas Hill County Campground to Unveil Major Improvements
By The River Campground (Texas) will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on August 23, 2022, with the West Kerr County Chamber of Commerce present to unveil the new restoration project. According to a press release, By The River Campground in Kerrville recently completed a restoration project to upgrade and improve...
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are searching for a missing 73 year old woman who hasn’t been seen by family member since last week. Frances “Frankie” Bowling is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. She was last...
KTSA
Seguin police searching for murder suspect, reward offered
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Seguin Police Department is asking for help in locating a man accused of murder after the July shooting death of a Pflugerville man. Officials say they are looking for 38-year-old Norman ‘Trey’ Powell, and Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5000.00 for information leading to his arrest.
