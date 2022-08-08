Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Register Citizen
Decades in the works, ‘city within a city’ project set to begin in Windsor
WINDSOR — A 650-acre mixed-use development is coming to the site of a former brownfield. Great Pond Village, located off of Day Hill Road, entered its next phase Tuesday after two decades of planning and brownfield redevelopment challenges delayed the project. The total investment in the phase is $14.4 million. The first phase of the project debuted in 2019 with the opening of a 230-unit luxury apartment complex.
Warehouse proposal worries Cornwall neighbors
CORNWALL - Jerry and Carolyn Brauer fell in love with their house on Stately Oaks back in 1978. Now semi-retired, Jerry Brauer said he and his wife enjoy the serenity of the neighborhood more and more every day. But on Jan. 25, the neighborhood was notified that a developer hopes...
Register Citizen
Squantz Pond, two other CT swimming areas closed today
NEW FAIRFIELD — Swimming spots at three state parks have been closed Wednesday due to water quality, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Officials said swimming would be prohibited at Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield, Chatfield Hollow State Park in Killingworth and Hopeville Pond State Park in Griswold on Wednesday.
newcanaanite.com
Town Upholds $150 Ticket Issued to Local Woman Who Parked in Disabled Space
Town officials last week voted unanimously to uphold a $150 ticket that had been issued June 27 to a New Canaan woman for parking in a disabled space. In a written appeal submitted to the Parking Commission, Angelique Pesce said she had been “blocked” in the disabled space by a parking enforcement officer at the time the ticket was written, at 9:20 a.m. that Monday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Vacant Middletown commercial building collapses
MIDDLETOWN – The former shirt factory building at 21 Academy Avenue in Middletown collapsed Monday afternoon sending bricks and rubble crashing down. A portion of the debris struck an adjacent house. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told Mid-Hudson News that the city took over the building for failure to pay back...
Register Citizen
Stratford weighs restricting pot dispensaries to just two stores
STRATFORD — State lawmakers recently eliminated the cap on the number of adult-use cannabis stores that can operate in a single city or town. But in Stratford, where local officials earlier this year opened the door to the recreational marijuana industry, residents are unlikely to encounter more than a couple dispensaries anytime soon.
rcbizjournal.com
Stony Point Town Board Set To Vote To Authorize Sale Of Letchworth Property
MOU Calls For Relocating Town Justice Court To Kirkbride; Building A New 10,000 Square-Foot Recreation Center On Town Land. The Town of Stony Point is set to unveil the agreement it has reached with a prospective regional developer who has proposed to build a multi-faceted community-oriented mix of residential and senior units on 31.2 acres of the town-owned and largely abandoned Letchworth Village property.
Stewart’s board member drowns in NY lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
Register Citizen
State swimming area in Killingworth closed due to water quality
KILLINGWORTH — The swimming area at Chatfield Hollow State Park has been closed after testing revealed elevated levels of bacteria, officials said. The water at the swimming area will be re-tested Wednesday with results due back on Thursday, the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said. The agency oversees the state’s parks along with its nearly two-dozen swimming areas.
Lane Closures Scheduled For Stretch Of I-684 In Bedford
Officials issued an alert about upcoming lane closures on a highway in Westchester County. The New York State Department of Transportation said motorists in Bedford should expect single- and double-lane closures on I-684 between Exit 6 (State Route 35) and Exit 5 (Saw Mill River Parkway) to facilitate sign work.
Register Citizen
New Haven schools tap Mass. company for $4.7 million cleaning deal
NEW HAVEN — A Massachusetts-based company will replace a local firm in providing part-time custodial services for the city school system starting this fall. The contract awarded to S.J. Services of Danvers, Mass., promises to save the district money, but at least one school board member voiced concern over the bidding process and dissatisfaction reported by some of S.J.’s past customers.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Anonymous ‘Termination’ Petition Rattles Spring Valley
This week in the Villages: Spring Valley braces against an anonymous push for dissolution. Polio findings in Rockland continue to raise alarms for public officials. Plus, your weekly weather prediction, Covid updates, upcoming meetings and much more! What do you think we should be covering in your village? Send us stories, ideas, pictures and feedback at info@nyacknewsandviews.com. Read about our plans for the future here.
Some local escapes that are worth the drive (and gas prices)
At a party once, I sat next to a girl, named Autumn Sunshine — you don’t easily forget a name like that — who was telling me about her new Alfa Romeo, a car of intense coolness back in the day. I was impressed. I was 16...
Register Citizen
Stamford church ‘deeply rooted’ in city’s history angles for a modern makeover into an apartment complex
STAMFORD — A developer is moving forward with long-held plans to convert one of Stamford's most storied churches into an apartment complex. The vision will turn the now-vacant First Congregational Church into new homes for hundreds of people in Downtown Stamford while preserving the 1913 building, according to plans first presented to the city's Historic Preservation Advisory Commission last week.
Register Citizen
More than 2,800 Norwalk residents have voted in CT primary
NORWALK — Local Republicans and Democrats headed to the polls Tuesday to determine who from each party will be on November’s ballot for some of the state’s top elected positions. For the first time in the city’s history, ballots in Spanish were available, Norwalk Town Clerk Rick...
riverjournalonline.com
Story Update: Briar’s Restaurant Closes, On the Market for $1.5 Million
The Briar’s, an Ossining mainstay for at least six decades, has plated its last meal — for now, at least. The cozy inn on North State Road closed its doors earlier this summer and the property is on the market for $1.5 million, its price dropping by $100,000 from its initial listing.
Perspective: LIRR’s systematic neglect of North Shore communities
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is receiving $10 billion for infrastructure improvements from the federal government, and we along the Port Jefferson line need a small part of this money for better services. As a former Port Jeff Village trustee, I spoke with the former Long Island Rail Road president, Phil...
Register Citizen
Trumbull industrial building sold for $4.4 million
TRUMBULL — Trumbull Printing has sold its Spring Hill Road facility, but will maintain its presence at the site. The company was represented by Norwalk-based commercial real estate company Avison Young in the sale of the 57,234-square-foot building at 205 Spring Hill Road for $4.4 million. The industrial manufacturing...
Cars stuck under collapsed carport in Orange County
There are several cars stuck under a carport that collapsed at a parking lot in Orange County, New Jersey.
