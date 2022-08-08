Read full article on original website
Who is running in Connecticut primaries?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's registered Republicans have a chance to pick their candidate for U.S. Senate, State Treasurer and Secretary of the State in a primary election Tuesday. Meanwhile, registered Democrats have a chance on a handful of races. Polls close Tuesday at 8 p.m. FOX61 will have full...
Connecticut primary: Republicans to pick Senate candidate to challenge Blumenthal
Connecticut Republicans pick their candidate for U.S. Senate in a primary election Tuesday that could signal where the state party is headed politically after years of backing moderates.
NBC Connecticut
2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results
Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
Register Citizen
Connecticut primary election: Five takeaways after a whirlwind Tuesday night
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The stage for the Nov. 8 general election is now set following Tuesday night’s primaries that saw Democrats support their endorsed candidates and Republicans lean further to the right than some political observers expected. The next three months...
Erick Russell wins three-way Democratic primary for CT treasurer
Erick Russell, a partner at a law firm who specializes in public and private financing, is Connecticut Democrats’ nominee for treasurer.
Connecticut's minority voters encouraged to go to the ballot boxes this election season
HARTFORD, Conn. — Historically, people of color have been underrepresented in voter turnout during elections. Though trends are changing, barriers still exist that contribute to voter oppression in Black and brown communities. Claudine Constant, the public policy and advocacy director at the ACLU of Connecticut, explained that the narrative...
Connecticut primary turnout was low, but those casting ballot were determined
WEST HAVEN, Conn — Whether the FBI's raid of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Estate in Palm Beach will have any impact on Tuesday's primary elections in Connecticut remains unclear, but Trump's name was brought up by numerous West Haven voters at polling sites. According to the West Haven...
Candidates in CT’s mid-summer primary await results as polls close
There are statewide primaries for secretary of the state, treasurer and U.S. Senate, a race enlivened by the late interest of Donald J. Trump.
NBC Connecticut
Your Guide to the Primary Elections Today in Connecticut
The Connecticut primaries are happening today and voters across the state will be voting in several primary races. There is a Republican primary for the United States Senate and one for U.S Representative. There are primaries for Secretary of the State, Treasurer and several state senate and representative races. When...
Register Citizen
Chelsea Clinton endorses Dita Bhargava in CT Treasurer primary
Chelsea Clinton has weighed into Connecticut’s race for state Treasurer, endorsing Greenwich investment manager, Dita Bhargava, a day before the primary election. In a 55-second video statement released Monday, Clinton calls Bhargava, one of three Democratic candidates running for state Treasurer, “a friend whom I’ve known for many years.”
themonroesun.com
Here’s who’s running in Tuesday’s primaries …
MONROE, CT — Registered Democrats and Republicans will be going to the polls to vote in their party primaries this Tuesday when the polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. All of the names below are hyperlinked to candidates’ campaign websites. In the Republican primary...
Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following. Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
It’s primary day in Connecticut. Everything you need to know before you head out to vote.
The secretary of the State's Office says more than 1.2 million Republicans and Democrats are registered to vote in Connecticut.
KSLTV
GOP seeking power over elections in Wisconsin, Minnesota
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s secretary of state has no role in elections, but that could change if Republicans are able to flip the seat this year and pass a law that would empower the office with far more responsibilities. All three GOP candidates competing for the nomination...
wwnytv.com
WTNH.com
This Week in CT: GOP U.S. Senate candidates sit down before the Primary
(WTNH) – It’s the final countdown to Primary Day. There are less than 72 hours to go until the polls open on Tuesday. There are a number of heated races to watch, including the statewide primaries for Secretary of the State and Treasurer. There are also Republican primaries for both the U.S. Senate and Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District.
NewsTimes
NECN
Register Citizen
