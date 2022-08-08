BOSTON -- For the past two weeks in Foxboro, the top story has been the clunky, disjointed and uninspiring performance from the offense on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.Some of that learning curve was to be expected, though the extent to which the offense has struggled thus far has raised the concern level in the region.Dante Scarnecchia, who's been through a few training camps himself, says it's not yet time to sound any alarms.Speaking with the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, the retired offensive line coach said that it's far too early in the summer for panic to set in."I...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO