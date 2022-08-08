Read full article on original website
Dante Scarnecchia didn't rule out return to struggling Patriots
Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team. But he also didn’t rule it out, either. When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was...
Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had already made it clear that he will not be making a decision on the quarterback battle between Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield until at least after the team finishes its preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New England Patriots. Even if Mayfield ultimately gets the QB1 gig […] The post Panthers’ trade plans for Sam Darnold amid QB battle with Baker Mayfield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Colin Cowherd Is Predicting A Surprise NFL Coach Retirement
Colin Cowherd is predicting a surprise NFL head coach retirement ahead of the 2022 regular season. The Fox Sports 1 host unveiled his bold predictions for the upcoming NFL season earlier this week. Among them: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will retire following the season. Belichick, 70, doesn't appear to...
Patriots’ Trent Brown switched to a pescatarian diet to meet weight goals this offseason
Brown has $1.5 million in bonus money over the next two seasons tied to his weight. When Trent Brown re-signed with the Patriots this offseason, the team included an interesting bonus to help motivate the offensive tackle. The Patriots included $1.5 million ($750,000 each season) in bonuses tied to Brown’s...
Report: Injury Diagnosis Is In For Bears WR N'Keal Harry
The Chicago Bears have over a dozen wide receivers competing for roster slots this preseason, including former first-round pick N'Keal Harry. But an injury could upend Harry's hopes of starting the season. Yesterday Harry suffered a leg injury in practice. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport via Daniel Greenberg, the...
NBC Sports
Did Pats offense improve after Monday's disastrous practice?
Simply put, the New England Patriots offense was a disaster during Monday's practice. The offensive line was a sieve throughout the session and second-year quarterback Mac Jones was unable to get much of anything going. The run game wasn't any better. A number of Patriots insiders, including our own Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry, watched the practice in Foxboro and shared unflattering reviews of the entire offensive unit.
Scarnecchia says it's too soon to panic about Pats' offense
BOSTON -- For the past two weeks in Foxboro, the top story has been the clunky, disjointed and uninspiring performance from the offense on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.Some of that learning curve was to be expected, though the extent to which the offense has struggled thus far has raised the concern level in the region.Dante Scarnecchia, who's been through a few training camps himself, says it's not yet time to sound any alarms.Speaking with the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian, the retired offensive line coach said that it's far too early in the summer for panic to set in."I...
Sean McVay felt he coached ‘like an amateur’ in Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots
McVay's Rams were shut down offensively in the 13-3 New England victory. Just over three and a half years after the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts on the game and its aftermath. In an...
NFL World Reacts To 'Distressing' Patriots Offense News
The word out of New England isn't great as the Patriots get ready for their preseason opener. That's due in large part to "distressing" news about the offense. Patriots insider Tom Curran called the Patriots' No. 1 offense "distressingly bad" in practice today. He pointed to a litany of difficulties ranging from run stuffs to failed plays contributing to a bad day of practice.
What will the New England Patriots look like in 2023 and beyond?
The 2022 season for the New England Patriots might be one of the most important ones in recent memory as it relates to the future state of the franchise. The 2021 season was a giant step in the right direction for the New England Patriots. The team had extreme success with a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones.
NBC Sports
Curran: Lack of contact at Patriots training camp is noticeable
FOXBORO -- At this time last year, the Patriots were 12 days into training camp, and Mac Jones and Cam Newton were in the throes of a quarterback competition overseen by offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. They’d had three padded practices with some tackling to the ground and were coming off a Sunday practice which was described as the "most physical practice of camp."
Patriots Training Camp Studs/Duds Day 11: Strange Shines
Two rookies shined bright during the Patriots most recent practice session on Tuesday.
