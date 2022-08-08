Read full article on original website
mmanews.com
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
BJJ legend Leandro Lo shot & killed in Brazil
Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace Leandro Lo has died. Lo was shot and killed following a scuffle at a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In the police report, officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo was listed as a suspect. The police report (via Combate) notes that Velozo took a bottle from Lo’s...
MMAmania.com
Eight-time World BJJ champion Leandro Lo murdered in Sao Paulo
The Brazilian jiu jitsu community lost an important member of its family when eight-time Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo was shot in the head and killed in a senseless act of violence on Saturday night. Details are still emerging regarding the incident, but reports claim a man came up...
World Jiu-Jitsu Champion Leandro Lo Killed in Brazil At 33
He won eight World Championships in the past 11 years.
MMA Fighting
Geoff Neal credits overcoming ‘fear of dying’ for big UFC Vegas 59 win, hopes Gilbert Burns is next
Almost two years ago to the date, Geoff Neal was sitting in a hospital bed, lucky to be alive after a light headache turned into a battle to stay alive. On Saturday at UFC Vegas 59, the UFC welterweight finally exercised the demons from that near-death experience. “I really feel...it...
MMA Fighting
Tony Ferguson working at Jackson Wink MMA camp as he continues search for new team
Tony Ferguson promised changes were coming after his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May, and his latest move has brought him to one of the top MMA teams. The one-time UFC interim lightweight champion just recently started working out at Jackson Wink MMA Academy, the Albuquerque, N.M.-based gym that counts fighters like Holly Holm, Aaron Pico and Michelle Waterson among its ranks.
MMA Fighting
Aaron Pico vs. Jeremy Kennedy, Juan Archuleta vs. Enrique Barzola added to Bellator 286
Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy are getting another chance to square off. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge that Pico and Kennedy will face each other in a featherweight bout at Bellator 286 On Oct. 1 in Long Beach, Calif. Brett Okamoto was the first to report the booking.
ESPN
Bellator rebooks Aaron Pico-Jeremy Kennedy bout for October
Bellator MMA has rebooked a featherweight matchup between Aaron Pico and Jeremy Kennedy in October, officials told ESPN on Tuesday. The 145-pound bout will take place at Bellator 286 on Oct. 1 in Long Beach, California. That event is headlined by a featherweight title fight between champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire (33-5) and Adam Borics (18-1). Per Bellator officials, a bantamweight fight between former champion Juan Archuleta (25-4) and Enrique Barzola (18-6-2) has also been added to the card.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Free agent Cris Cyborg finalizing contract for boxing debut, has had no talks with PFL
Cris “Cyborg” Justino looks to be departing the cage for the ring in her next venture. In 2022, the Curitiba, Brazil native proudly wears her label of “grand slam” MMA champion, having won titles in every major organization she’s fought for. While notorious for her MMA career, Cyborg has also sought out challenges in other variations of combat sports such as grappling and Muay Thai, most recently in the early 2010s.
Yardbarker
Combat sports pioneer ‘Judo’ Gene Lebell dies at 89
Gene LeBell, a man who is widely credited for making grappling a popular discipline in combat sports, died at age 89. Lebell was a beloved figure in the martial arts world, and his reach extended to multiple arenas, including judo, mixed martial arts, professional wrestling and as a Hollywood stuntman. He won won the heavyweight and overall Amateur Athletic Union National Judo Championships in 1954 and 1955 before eventually transitioning to professional wrestling.
UFC announces return to Rio de Janeiro in January, new TV deal in Brazil
The UFC will return to Brazil in January for the first time in nearly three years. The promotion Wednesday announced UFC 283 will take place at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21. It will be the UFC’s 11th trip to Rio and 38th visit to Brazil overall.
Spinning Back Clique: New UFC light heavyweight contender emerges, Jon Jones taking too long?, and more
Check out this week’s “Spinning Back Clique,” MMA Junkie’s weekly show that takes a spin through the biggest topics in mixed martial arts. Our panel of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and Brian “Goze” Garcia discuss five topics with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with Aljamain Sterling, Anthony Smith, Cris Cyborg, Juliana Miller and Sam Alvey
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: It’s parlay time as we go over picks for UFC San Diego. 1:30...
UFC champion Jiri Prochazka on samurai, spirituality, and weathering storms in and out of the Octagon
With waves swirling around him, and his motor flickering and faltering, Jiri Prochazka was caught in a storm and staring into the darkness.That’s no metaphor, even if it conveys the tempestuous nature of the Czech’s title fight with Glover Teixeira at UFC 275. Instead, it is the very real scene of a recent incident that saw Prochazka, 29, stranded at sea with his friends after their boat’s engine died.“That was a weird situation,” Prochazka recalls. “The boat’s engine stopped, and there was a storm which came to us. The sea... there were some big waves, and the night was...
MMAmania.com
UFC 280 poster drops for ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over two months away from the upcoming UFC 280: “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event, recently made official for Sat., Oct. 22, 2022 at Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).
MMA Fighting
Uriah Hall ‘stepping away’ from MMA following UFC 276 loss to Andre Muniz
Uriah Hall announced Wednesday he will be “stepping away from the greatest sport in the world.”. A one-time The Ultimate Fighter finalist who holds wins over some of the best middleweights in the history of the sport, such as Anderson Silva, Chris Weidman and Gegard Mousasi, Hall retired after consecutive decision defeats to Andre Muniz and Sean Strickland put an end to his four-fight winning streak.
MMAmania.com
UFC San Diego predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Vera vs. Cruz
Bantamweight contention is on the line in San Diego, Calif., this Saturday (Aug. 13, 2022) when Marlon Vera puts his three-fight win streak on the line against division legend, Dominick Cruz, inside Pechanga Arena. The co-feature sees fast-rising Featherweight, David Onama, take on fellow brawling enthusiast, Nate Landwehr, while Devin Clark attempts to shut down Contender Series graduate, Azamat Murzakanov, at 205 pounds.
MMA Fighting
Marlon Vera: ‘Fat’ Petr Yan was too busy eating pizza to fight me
The way Chito Vera remembers it, the UFC called him to fight in Boston on Aug. 13 against ex-bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Hearing that name, Vera said he immediately agreed. But then there were some unpleasant complications. “Petr Yan, that fat c***, declined the fight because he was eating pizza...
